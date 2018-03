Posted Today, 06:54 PM

$85 but there is a coupon code listed on the page (and below) to bring it down to $69. Just bought one, free shipping and no tax (for where I am at least - not sure if for everyone). This IS the new 2018 model. Cheapest price yet as far as I know.

https://www.rakuten....ony-CUHYA-0080/

Coupon code: ALT16S