The gang talks Fortnite mobile, Darwin Project, Microsoft’s new E3 plans, Toys R Us closing, Rainbow Six Siege, Shipwreck's new Xbox One X, and of course, DJMax Respect.

20% off PSN code on live.playstation.com

By chriscolbert, Today, 08:43 PM

chriscolbert  

chriscolbert

Posted Today, 08:43 PM

It's the last quest and all you have to do is watch a video that's less than two minutes long.

 

https://live.playstation.com/

Reward
20% off one transaction made at PlayStation™ Store. Code valid through March 31st, 2018. Some Exclusions Apply.

E-104 Epsilon  

E-104 Epsilon

Posted Today, 08:45 PM

Heck I just spent 40 bucks on PSN last night.

Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Today, 08:53 PM

Just did this and got the code. Good stuff!


TooPoor  

TooPoor

Posted Today, 08:53 PM

got it, thanks OP

Say_Jayx3  

Say_Jayx3

Posted Today, 08:55 PM

Can confirm this. Simply watch one video and the code will unlock.

 

I'll rush to pick this up for those wanting it. We all Know how quick some of these live@playstation codes can go.

(Im looking at you GOW theme that i missed  :oldman: )

 

P.S. I typed this up while the video was playing and the code is now unlocked  :beer:


MoonBlossom  

MoonBlossom

Posted Today, 08:57 PM

Thank you OP!

nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 09:05 PM

Easy peasy. Thanks for pointing it out.


burnalivetolive  

burnalivetolive

Posted Today, 09:09 PM

Thanks OP!

Kev Cyberpunk  

Kev Cyberpunk

Posted Today, 09:13 PM

Got the code, thanks very much.


Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 09:14 PM

Wish I hadn't bought the South Park dlc last night lol, think I'm gonna grab Moss, Bloodborne dlc, and Statik

mkaliaz  

mkaliaz

Posted Today, 09:14 PM

Cheers Matey!


Zincdust  

Zincdust

Posted Today, 09:16 PM

I got mine! Thanks a bunch!!


awp  

awp

Posted Today, 09:16 PM

Got it. Thanks OP!

appleseed127  

appleseed127

Posted Today, 09:19 PM

Thanks op

darthbster31  

darthbster31

Posted Today, 09:20 PM

Thanks OP! Easy as pie.

Calamitous Intent  

Calamitous Intent

Posted Today, 09:26 PM

Perfect timing thanks OP. Now i can stomach paying for my DBZ season pass and a couple of the sales games this week.


Donut2922  

Donut2922

Posted Today, 09:26 PM

Will it work on preorders?

kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted Today, 09:26 PM

Nice, this will work on Far Cry 5.

JParker16  

JParker16

Posted Today, 09:32 PM

nice find, thank you


Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 09:34 PM

Will it work on preorders?


I saw someone in Twitter say it does not

pjgamer007  

pjgamer007

Posted Today, 09:40 PM

Awesome, thank you for this


FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 09:44 PM

Without deals from pcgamesupply lately, this is a pleasant surprise from Sony

jimmywolf  

jimmywolf

Posted Today, 09:48 PM

thank you would miss this otherwise 


plus1zero  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 09:51 PM

Thanks op
frankmackeyspam  

frankmackeyspam

Posted Today, 09:57 PM

Thanks, OP!  Might use the code to buy A Way Out if it gets good reviews.


mitch079  

mitch079

Posted Today, 09:57 PM

Will it work on preorders?

Some exclusions apply, including but not limited to PlayStation memberships, pre-orders, and rental video content. 


SuperMario64  

SuperMario64

Posted Today, 09:57 PM

Thanks OP. This is why I always wait till the last day of the sale to buy something just in case something like this shows up.


icarusmight  

icarusmight

Posted Today, 10:02 PM

Nice! Thanks!

humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Today, 10:16 PM

Thanks OP. This is why I always wait till the last day of the sale to buy something just in case something like this shows up.



Normally I do to. But of course one week I don't coupon comes out. O well maybe next week will have a good sale

Kerig  

Kerig

Posted Today, 10:26 PM

