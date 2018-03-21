20% off PSN code on live.playstation.com

It's the last quest and all you have to do is watch a video that's less than two minutes long.
Posted Today, 08:43 PM
Posted Today, 08:45 PM
Posted Today, 08:53 PM
Just did this and got the code. Good stuff!
Posted Today, 08:53 PM
Posted Today, 08:55 PM
Can confirm this. Simply watch one video and the code will unlock.
I'll rush to pick this up for those wanting it. We all Know how quick some of these live@playstation codes can go.
(Im looking at you GOW theme that i missed )
P.S. I typed this up while the video was playing and the code is now unlocked
Posted Today, 08:57 PM
Posted Today, 09:05 PM
Easy peasy. Thanks for pointing it out.
Posted Today, 09:09 PM
Posted Today, 09:13 PM
Got the code, thanks very much.
Posted Today, 09:14 PM
Posted Today, 09:14 PM
Cheers Matey!
Posted Today, 09:16 PM
I got mine! Thanks a bunch!!
Posted Today, 09:16 PM
Posted Today, 09:19 PM
Posted Today, 09:20 PM
Posted Today, 09:26 PM
Perfect timing thanks OP. Now i can stomach paying for my DBZ season pass and a couple of the sales games this week.
Posted Today, 09:26 PM
Posted Today, 09:26 PM
Posted Today, 09:32 PM
nice find, thank you
Posted Today, 09:34 PM
Will it work on preorders?
Posted Today, 09:40 PM
Awesome, thank you for this
Posted Today, 09:44 PM
Posted Today, 09:48 PM
thank you would miss this otherwise
Posted Today, 09:51 PM
Posted Today, 09:57 PM
Thanks, OP! Might use the code to buy A Way Out if it gets good reviews.
Posted Today, 09:57 PM
Some exclusions apply, including but not limited to PlayStation memberships, pre-orders, and rental video content.
Posted Today, 09:57 PM
Thanks OP. This is why I always wait till the last day of the sale to buy something just in case something like this shows up.
Posted Today, 10:02 PM
Posted Today, 10:16 PM
Posted Today, 10:26 PM