*POSSIBLY DEAD* 20% off PSN code on live.playstation.com
Posted 21 March 2018 - 08:43 PM
https://live.playstation.com/
Reward
20% off one transaction made at PlayStation™ Store. Code valid through March 31st, 2018. Some Exclusions Apply.
EDIT: All codes may have been claimed
Posted 21 March 2018 - 08:45 PM
Posted 21 March 2018 - 08:53 PM
Just did this and got the code. Good stuff!
Posted 21 March 2018 - 08:53 PM
Posted 21 March 2018 - 08:55 PM
Can confirm this. Simply watch one video and the code will unlock.
I'll rush to pick this up for those wanting it. We all Know how quick some of these live@playstation codes can go.
(Im looking at you GOW theme that i missed )
P.S. I typed this up while the video was playing and the code is now unlocked
Posted 21 March 2018 - 08:57 PM
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:05 PM
Easy peasy. Thanks for pointing it out.
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:09 PM
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:13 PM
Got the code, thanks very much.
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:14 PM
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:14 PM
Cheers Matey!
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:16 PM
I got mine! Thanks a bunch!!
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:16 PM
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:19 PM
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:20 PM
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:26 PM
Perfect timing thanks OP. Now i can stomach paying for my DBZ season pass and a couple of the sales games this week.
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:26 PM
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:26 PM
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:32 PM
nice find, thank you
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:34 PM
Will it work on preorders?
I saw someone in Twitter say it does not
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:40 PM
Awesome, thank you for this
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:44 PM
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:48 PM
thank you would miss this otherwise
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:51 PM
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:57 PM
Thanks, OP! Might use the code to buy A Way Out if it gets good reviews.
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:57 PM
Will it work on preorders?
Some exclusions apply, including but not limited to PlayStation memberships, pre-orders, and rental video content.
Posted 21 March 2018 - 09:57 PM
Thanks OP. This is why I always wait till the last day of the sale to buy something just in case something like this shows up.
Posted 21 March 2018 - 10:02 PM
#29
Posted 21 March 2018 - 10:16 PM
Normally I do to. But of course one week I don't coupon comes out. O well maybe next week will have a good sale
Posted 21 March 2018 - 10:26 PM