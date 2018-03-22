Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

CAGcast #537: Gotta Get It Now!

The gang talks Fortnite mobile, Darwin Project, Microsoft’s new E3 plans, Toys R Us closing, Rainbow Six Siege, Shipwreck's new Xbox One X, and of course, DJMax Respect.

Best Buy Deal of the Day: Destiny 2 - $19.99/$15.99 GCU

By litepink, Today, 05:15 AM
Destiny 2 dotd

litepink  

litepink

Posted Today, 05:15 AM

:ps4: :xb1: :pc: Destiny 2 $19.99/$15.99

3/22 only

dypaehc  

dypaehc

Posted Today, 05:28 AM

Remember to choose shipping and then change to in-store pickup for $1 off. $15.89 after tax for me with GCU.


Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 05:33 AM

I bought this last week when Amazon had it for $13.xx keep your eyes peeled on Amazon listings

Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 05:39 AM

Still $20 too much.

Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted Today, 05:44 AM

Got it for $10.xx at amazon , so NOOT this time BB.


Destiny 2

