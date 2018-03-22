Best Buy Members exclusive email, spend $25 get a $10 gift certificate YMMV
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1119 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:17 PM
"Surprise! An exclusive offer to earn a $10 bonus reward!"
"For this exclusive offer, simply spend $25 in store or online by 04/22/2018, and you'll receive a bonus $10 reward certificate*."
I wonder if my pre-order of Far Cry 5 gold edition will count...If not then God of War it is!
#2 Weeb Dreamin' CAGiversary! 165 Posts Joined 8.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:19 PM
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 894 Posts Joined 9.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:21 PM
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 8281 Posts Joined 11.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:26 PM
Nothing for me either....put YMMV in the title. I do know the 3 day sale is happening though!
#5 King of Strong Style CAGiversary! 3205 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:43 PM
Yup, nothing here except for an email telling me how I am 49 points away from a $5 cert.
Currently Playing:
Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Shadow of the Colossus | Nothing | Celeste and Bayonetta 2
Also Casually Playing:
Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)
#6 Wait, what? CAGiversary! 2719 Posts Joined 5.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:44 PM
#7
Posted Today, 07:10 PM
Nothing here.
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 325 Posts Joined 8.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:15 PM
OP, do you have a My Best Buy credit card? I do and the latest email relating to that was yesterday, titled "Cardmember Extra: 24-month financing on Alienware gaming PCs" So nope here as well on seeing that spend $25 get $10 deal so far :/
#9 Jesus wept CAGiversary! 3072 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:30 PM
Nada. OP just rubbing his BB favoritism in our faces.
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 246 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:59 PM
#11 King of Strong Style CAGiversary! 3205 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:01 PM
OP, do you have a My Best Buy credit card? I do and the latest email relating to that was yesterday, titled "Cardmember Extra: 24-month financing on Alienware gaming PCs" So nope here as well on seeing that spend $25 get $10 deal so far :/
Now that is an email I got! Best Buy loves to tempt me with my credit card that I need to pay off before I buy anything else with.
Currently Playing:
Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Shadow of the Colossus | Nothing | Celeste and Bayonetta 2
Also Casually Playing:
Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)
#12 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1119 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:38 PM
Nada. OP just rubbing his BB favoritism in our faces.
Not at all! I was left out of the mystery reward :(
I'm a regular member, GCU.
#13 Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary! 12650 Posts Joined 12.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:40 PM
Nothing here either except an e-mail telling me they're having a meh 3-day sale right now.
#14
Posted Today, 08:42 PM
Didn't get this email but I did just receive one for 10% off a single item until 5/21
#15 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 364 Posts Joined 4.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:49 PM
Nope