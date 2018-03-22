Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

The gang talks Sea of Thieves, Justice League, and probably other things!

Best Buy Members exclusive email, spend $25 get a $10 gift certificate YMMV

By chelosera91, Today, 06:17 PM

#1 chelosera91   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1119 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

chelosera91

Posted Today, 06:17 PM

Check your e-mails, mine says:

"Surprise! An exclusive offer to earn a $10 bonus reward!"

"For this exclusive offer, simply spend $25 in store or online by 04/22/2018, and you'll receive a bonus $10 reward certificate*."


I wonder if my pre-order of Far Cry 5 gold edition will count...If not then God of War it is!
Posted Image

#2 E-104 Epsilon   Weeb Dreamin' CAGiversary!   165 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

E-104 Epsilon

Posted Today, 06:19 PM

YMMV, Nothing for me.

Caskett-V03.png

:360: / :xb1: E104 Epsil |  :ps3: Caskett-V03 | Steam e104_epsilon

 

 

#3 latin trident   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   894 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

latin trident

Posted Today, 06:21 PM

Nothing for me either.

#4 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8281 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 06:26 PM

Nothing for me either....put YMMV in the title. I do know the 3 day sale is happening though!


#5 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3205 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 06:43 PM

Yup, nothing here except for an email telling me how I am 49 points away from a $5 cert. 


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Shadow of the Colossus |  :xb1: Nothing  |   :switch: Celeste  and Bayonetta 2 

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)

 

#6 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   2719 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 06:44 PM

Nope..

#7 3rdShift  

3rdShift

Posted Today, 07:10 PM

Nothing here. :-(


#8 nabor605   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   325 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

nabor605

Posted Today, 07:15 PM

OP, do you have a My Best Buy credit card?  I do and the latest email relating to that was yesterday, titled "Cardmember Extra: 24-month financing on Alienware gaming PCs"  So nope here as well on seeing that spend $25 get $10 deal so far :/


#9 eulogywerd21   Jesus wept CAGiversary!   3072 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

eulogywerd21

Posted Today, 07:30 PM

Nada. OP just rubbing his BB favoritism in our faces.


jkimrey: Do it man! It's a steam key - one place for all your games. Plus, you gotta catch 'em all.

#10 LiquidCrew   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   246 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

LiquidCrew

Posted Today, 07:59 PM

Nothing in my email box. I would be all over that deal though.
Posted Image
Posted Image
Posted Image

#11 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3205 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 08:01 PM

OP, do you have a My Best Buy credit card?  I do and the latest email relating to that was yesterday, titled "Cardmember Extra: 24-month financing on Alienware gaming PCs"  So nope here as well on seeing that spend $25 get $10 deal so far :/

Now that is an email I got! Best Buy loves to tempt me with my credit card that I need to pay off before I buy anything else with. 


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Shadow of the Colossus |  :xb1: Nothing  |   :switch: Celeste  and Bayonetta 2 

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)

 

#12 chelosera91   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1119 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

chelosera91

Posted Today, 08:38 PM

Nada. OP just rubbing his BB favoritism in our faces.


Not at all! I was left out of the mystery reward :(

I'm a regular member, GCU.
Posted Image

#13 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12650 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 08:40 PM

Nothing here either except an e-mail telling me they're having a meh 3-day sale right now.


Posted Image

#14 mFrisky  

mFrisky

Posted Today, 08:42 PM

Didn't get this email but I did just receive one for 10% off a single item until 5/21


#15 Kev Cyberpunk   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   364 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

Kev Cyberpunk

Posted Today, 08:49 PM

Nope


