CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

The gang talks Sea of Thieves, Justice League, and probably other things!

Best Buy Ad 3/25-3/31

By Tyrok, Today, 07:30 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1787 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:30 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Far Cry 5 $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Injustice 2 Legendary Edition $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: MX vs ATV All Out $49.99
  • :ps4: :switch: Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings $59.99
  • :3ds: The Alliance Alive $39.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Destiny 2 $29.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: :pc: Overwatch $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: Monster Hunter: World $44.99 Save $15
  • :switch: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: Dragon Ball FighterZ $59.99 + Free $10 Best Buy Gift Card
  • Save $15 on select 3DS Games

Everything Else:

  • Save $50 on select Xbox One S Consoles
  • Free Xbox One Game with purchase of an Xbox One X Console
  • Save $10 on select Xbox One Wireless Controllers
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6-Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Wireless Controller
  • Free Digital Token for Sea of Thieves Theme Pack when you buy a 3-Month Xbox Live Membership
  • Save $25 on a DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (Jet Black or Blue) with purchase of a PlayStation 4 Console
  • DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Red Crystal $39.99 Save $25

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi $22.99 Save $2
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi 4K $27.99 Save $2
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi Only @ BB Steelbook $27.99 Save $2
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • Legion: Season One $29.99
  • Mr. Robot: Season Three $29.99 Save $2

#2 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12652 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 07:37 PM

Any idea what the select 3DS games for $15 off are?


#3 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2496 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 07:37 PM

Thanks for posting. A few things:

 

$36 for Monster Hunter World after GCU is a good deal, but you can get it about $3 cheaper this week via Target's B2G1 sale after pro-rating.

 

I still haven't opened the Mario + Rabbids I bought on BF, and it irrationally pains me to see it on sale. Hell, I still have games from BF 2016 I haven't opened yet.

 

I never should've bought Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition on PSN via the flash sale, since I won't get around to it for awhile and I prefer physical copies. I still have MK XL unopened.


#4 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 07:38 PM

Wallet is safe this week 😀😂

#5 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1787 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:41 PM

Any idea what the select 3DS games for $15 off are?

Naw. Its just listed on our weekly promo sheet. Not part of the paper ad.


#6 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3215 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 07:43 PM

Have Far Cry Gold Edition from Amazon coming, missed out on getting an in-store pick up on it at Best Buy so no $10 RZ cert for me.  :shame:

 

I also waited too long to pre-order a steelbook for The Last Jedi, which I still have not seen. I'll probably just wait for a sale at this point, these damn Star Wars and Marvel Blu-Rays are pricey!


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Shadow of the Colossus |  :xb1: Nothing  |   :switch: Celeste  and Bayonetta 2 

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)

 

#7 S0DA POPINSKI   Cagasaurus CAGiversary!   1568 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

S0DA POPINSKI

Posted Today, 07:54 PM

In for Mario & Rabbids. Thinking about MH World and we'll see what the DS games are. Wish Mario Kart would even go $10 off


Looking for Complete and Very Good - Mint Original Xbox games and Accessories. Please take a look at my list for trades :)

 

http://www.cheapassg...-original-xbox/

#8 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13188 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 07:54 PM

Pretty cheeky of BB to finally match this price right after Elite Plus return window closes. I'm on to you BB. . .


#9 msbytes   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   62 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

msbytes

Posted Today, 07:57 PM

Seems like every week there's always a freebee with the One X.


#10 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 07:59 PM

Seems like every week there's always a freebee with the One X.

It's expensive.  They need to include as much as they can.


#11 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1787 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 08:10 PM

They need some kind of incentive to buy it at full price since it likely hasn't been long enough for the production costs to go down yet.


#12 Vigilante   The Deal Is Already Dead CAGiversary!   36333 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Vigilante

Posted Today, 08:25 PM

So we shouldn't expect MH World to appear at $49.99 and Mario+Rabbids to be $39.99, right? :razz:


Currently Playing: :switch: Super Mario Odyssey :ps4: Far Cry 4; Monster Hunter World :ps3: FFXIII-2; WipEout HD [Fury DLC] :vita: Wipeout 2048 [DLC]

Last Beaten/Completed Console/Portable Games: :ps4: ARK (4.0/5) :vita: Squareboy vs. Bullies (3.5/5)

#13 scottman   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3548 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

scottman

Posted Today, 08:27 PM

Could be some good deals to be had in the $15 off select 3DS games.  Probably too soon for kirby battle royale though.


#14 bappt   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   548 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

bappt

Posted Today, 08:41 PM

Atelier Lydie and Suelle at full price are only good if you preorder, giving access to some exclusive costumes. Otherwise the games will be $20 in a couple months and there will be an $80-90 Season Pass.


#15 icarusmight   What it do! CAGiversary!   910 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

icarusmight

Posted Today, 08:44 PM

Nice! I can price adjust Monster Hunter! Thanks OP.

#16 NickSC07   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1059 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

NickSC07

Posted Today, 08:51 PM

In for Far Cry 5 and Last Jedi 4K. Maybe some 3DS games. Rabbids is tempting but not sure I'd be into it.
Go Braves!

#17 RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted Today, 10:57 PM

Hoping for some good 3ds games. Metroid? Radiant Historia?

#18 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3625 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 11:11 PM

Thanks Tyrok
