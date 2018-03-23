Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

The gang talks Sea of Thieves, Justice League, and probably other things!

Xbox one x 375.00 toys r us online via cardcash

By tomden02, Today, 07:43 PM

tomden02  

tomden02

Posted Today, 07:43 PM

You can get a Xbox one x for 375 at toysrus.com by using gift cards bought at CardCash.com they are 25% off right now

gwaki  

gwaki

Posted Today, 07:45 PM

Please note: toysrus.com only allows redemption of 5 gift cards per online order, in-store purchases don't have this restriction.


tomden02  

tomden02

Posted Today, 07:47 PM

Thanks didn’t see that

Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 07:57 PM

I've never heard of this site before.  I have a $200 gift card to BB though so any major purchases will have to be there.


scottman  

scottman

Posted Today, 08:09 PM

Actually closer to $356 if they are already 5% off, but it would be a big hassle to have them ring up 40 $10 gift card codes, swiping through your phone, assuming none of them are void.

 

Cardcash may have their own stock of cards, but they generally buy them off random people and good chance that the person who sold it will try to commit fraud by using it later. X is already near $400 factoring in other bundles and deals that have happened recently, would expect a price drop any day too.


ka561668  

ka561668

Posted Today, 10:19 PM

I thought they stopped taking gift cards at Toys R Us because they are closing down.


