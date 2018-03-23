Xbox one x 375.00 toys r us online via cardcash
https://www.cardcash...liquidationsale
Please note: toysrus.com only allows redemption of 5 gift cards per online order, in-store purchases don't have this restriction.
I've never heard of this site before. I have a $200 gift card to BB though so any major purchases will have to be there.
Actually closer to $356 if they are already 5% off, but it would be a big hassle to have them ring up 40 $10 gift card codes, swiping through your phone, assuming none of them are void.
Cardcash may have their own stock of cards, but they generally buy them off random people and good chance that the person who sold it will try to commit fraud by using it later. X is already near $400 factoring in other bundles and deals that have happened recently, would expect a price drop any day too.
I thought they stopped taking gift cards at Toys R Us because they are closing down.