CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

The gang talks Sea of Thieves, Justice League, and probably other things!

- - - - -

Lightning Deal on BASSTOP Joy-Con Shells

By Jurai, Yesterday, 11:44 PM

Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM

Another lightning deal today, some of the full sets are also on lightning deal but here are the joy-con only sets

 

 
Jungle Green w/ Dpad $23.69 - https://www.amazon.c...B076SBXLXX?th=1
Smoke Black w/ Dpad $23.69 - https://www.amazon.c...B076T3M8GV?th=1
Ice Blue w/ Dpad $23.69 - https://www.amazon.c...B076SG556Q?th=1

Richard Kain  

Richard Kain

Posted Today, 12:05 AM

I'm game for some of these. I like the white case, and I like the D-Pad offerings. I'll bust out my Dremel, my tri-tip screwdrivers, and swap out the exterior.


123Code  

123Code

Posted Today, 12:08 AM

Damn it all yo Hell

Just picked up a Smoke Black set off Ebay for about $36.00

Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 12:18 AM

second time they've gone on lightning deal this month


kwick7  

kwick7

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

I bought the white case with the colored buttons ago when they first came out and I LOVE them.

I’d love to get the new one they have now that have a dpad but I’m good with what I have for now.

cheapgamer 23  

cheapgamer 23

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

Interested for sure. How hard is to replace the joycon shell? 


Dranakin  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 01:01 AM

Interested for sure. How hard is to replace the joycon shell?


https://youtu.be/jvorgb05Dxo
