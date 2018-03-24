pocket post
Free Play
#1 CAG Scroller CAGiversary! 26 Posts Joined 7.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:09 AM
- Dead_Batteries likes this
#2 ∀ Game, ∃ Buy Price CAGiversary! 11401 Posts Joined 6.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:26 AM
I like your title. Made me click.
Mathematically Correct.
Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.
My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_
#3 Deals & Games CAGiversary! 1796 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:30 AM
Worst episode ever. Hey, new sports headline - "Team Wins! Team Wins!"
Twitch feed: http://www.twitch.tv/evilwone