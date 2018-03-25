Fry's Ads 3/25-31

3DS

PS4

Switch

XBox One

PC

Miscellaneous

Blu-Ray

DVD

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.General notes:- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.Promo Code notes:- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between WorldsSuper Mario 3D LandUltimate NES RemixAlliance Alive (Avail. Tue.)Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2Final Fantasy XVPDP Media RemoteDissidia NT: Steelbook Brawler EditionFar Cry 5 (Avail. Tue.)MLB: The Show '18 (Avail. Tue.)Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds(w/ Sun. promo code) /Gold Wireless HeadsetRazer Thresher 7.1 Surround Wireless Gaming HeadsetPS4 1TB Core Slim Console(w/ Sun. promo code) /Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFRHori Splatoon 2 Deluxe Splat PackNyko Power PakRocket League: collector's EditionWonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap(w/ Sun. promo code) /Emio Switch PadKirby Star AlliesCreative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming EarbudsFinal Fantasy XVFar Cry 5 (Avail. Tue.)Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming EarbudsRazer Thresher 7.1 Surround Wireless Gaming HeadsetXBox One S 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's BattlegroundsXBox One X 1 TB ConsolePatriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming MouseEnhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming HeadsetEnhance GX-H2 Voltaic Stereo Gaming HeadsetMSi Interceptor DS300 Gaming MouseMSi Interceptor DS4200 Gaming Gear KeyboardHP Omen Mouse 600Patriot Viper V730 Gaming KeyboardHP Omen Keyboard 1100(w/ Sun. promo code) /Corsair Void Pro Surround Premium Gaming Headset: CherryCorsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Optical Gaming MouseCreative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming EarbudsCorsair K70 Lux RGB Mechanical Gaming KeyboardSega Genesis Ultimate Portable Game Player(w/ Sun. promo code) /Hyperkin SupaRetroN HD Gaming Console(w/ Sun. promo code) /About Last Night (2014)Admission (Blu+DVD)America's National TreasuresBest of Europe: London & BeyondBest of Travel: Australia & New ZealandBrunoChangelingDream HouseDriven to KillFading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)Frost/NixonGamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the LegionGamera 3: Revenge of IrisGangesThe Grand Duel/KeomaA HijackingMilkMindless Behavior: All Around the WorldNational Parks Exploration Series Presents: America's National Parks: An Eagle's ViewNature: Amazing Places: AfricaParklandReach MeSalem Witch TrialsScenic National Parks: Grand CanyonScenic National Parks: YellowstoneScenic Walks Around the World: Historic PathwaysScenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic PlanetSerenity Travel Series, Vol. 1Ship of Fools/LilithSun, Sand & Sweat: 4-Movie CollectionUnleashedWater Life: The Big BlueWater Life: Planet WaterYou Got Served/Gridiron Gang/Stomp the YardZombie NightRise of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)The BoyDespicable Me (Blu+DVD)Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)The Gift (Blu+DVD)Krampus (Blu+DVD)A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)Ouija: Origin of Evil (Blu+DVD)The Promise (Blu+DVD)Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)Alice in Wonderland (Blu+DVD)Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)The Hunger Games (4K+Blu)The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I (4K+Blu)Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)Van Helsing (4K+Blu)Despicable Me 3 (Blu+DVD)La La Land (Blu+DVD)The Boss Baby (4K+Blu)Despicable Me (4K+Blu)Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)Minions (4K+Blu)The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)Sing (4K+Blu)Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)Extreme Nature Collection (4K)IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu3D+Blu)IMAX: Humpback Whales (4K+Blu3D+Blu)IMAX: Journey to Space (4K+Blu3D+Blu)IMAX: The Last Reef: Cities Beneath the Sea (4K+Blu3D+Blu)IMAX: Mysteries of China (4K+Blu)IMAX: Rocky Mountain Express (4K+Blu)IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu3D+Blu)(w/ Sun. promo code) /Big Hero 6 (Blu+DVD)Finding Dory (Blu+DVD)Frozen (Blu+DVD)Inside Out (Blu+DVD)The Lion King (Blu+DVD)Moana (Blu+DVD)RatatouilleWreck-It Ralph (Blu+DVD)Zootopia (Blu+DVD)Earth: One Amazing Day (4K+Blu)Wild Africa/Tiny Giants (4K+Blu)(w/ Sun. promo code) /Justice League (Blu+DVD)Rise of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)(w/ Sun. promo code) /Justice League (4K+Blu)Power Rangers (4K+Blu)Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Avail. Tue.)Illumination Present 3 Movie Collection: Despicable Me 1/2/3 (Blu+DVD)The Mummy: Ultimate Trilogy (4K+Blu)Planet Earth II (4K)Blue Planet II (4K)Star Wars: The Last Jedi (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Avail. Tue.)