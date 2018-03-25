Fry's Ads 3/25-31

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$19.99
The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
Super Mario 3D Land
Ultimate NES Remix
$39.99
Alliance Alive (Avail. Tue.)
$79.99
Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
PS4
$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
$23.99
PDP Media Remote
$44.99
Dissidia NT: Steelbook Brawler Edition
$59.99
Far Cry 5 (Avail. Tue.)
MLB: The Show '18 (Avail. Tue.)
$69.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$89.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99
Gold Wireless Headset
$149.99
Razer Thresher 7.1 Surround Wireless Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$349.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $399.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR
Switch
$22.99
Hori Splatoon 2 Deluxe Splat Pack
$24.99
Nyko Power Pak
$39.99
Rocket League: collector's Edition
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Emio Switch Pad
$59.99
Kirby Star Allies
$69.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
XBox One
$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
$59.99
Far Cry 5 (Avail. Tue.)
$69.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$149.99
Razer Thresher 7.1 Surround Wireless Gaming Headset
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
$499
XBox One X 1 TB Console
PC
$12.99
Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse
$14.99
Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset
$19.99
Enhance GX-H2 Voltaic Stereo Gaming Headset
$29.99
MSi Interceptor DS300 Gaming Mouse
MSi Interceptor DS4200 Gaming Gear Keyboard
$34
HP Omen Mouse 600
$49.99
Patriot Viper V730 Gaming Keyboard
$59
HP Omen Keyboard 1100
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Corsair Void Pro Surround Premium Gaming Headset: Cherry
$62
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Optical Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$139.99
Corsair K70 Lux RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$39.99
Sega Genesis Ultimate Portable Game Player
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Hyperkin SupaRetroN HD Gaming Console
Blu-Ray
$1.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $2.99
About Last Night (2014)
Admission (Blu+DVD)
America's National Treasures
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand
Bruno
Changeling
Dream House
Driven to Kill
Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)
Frost/Nixon
Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion
Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris
Ganges
The Grand Duel/Keoma
A Hijacking
Milk
Mindless Behavior: All Around the World
National Parks Exploration Series Presents: America's National Parks: An Eagle's View
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Parkland
Reach Me
Salem Witch Trials
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic Walks Around the World: Historic Pathways
Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet
Serenity Travel Series, Vol. 1
Ship of Fools/Lilith
Sun, Sand & Sweat: 4-Movie Collection
Unleashed
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: Planet Water
You Got Served/Gridiron Gang/Stomp the Yard
Zombie Night
$6.99
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)
$8.99
Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)
The Boy
Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)
The Gift (Blu+DVD)
Krampus (Blu+DVD)
A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)
Ouija: Origin of Evil (Blu+DVD)
The Promise (Blu+DVD)
Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)
$9.99
Alice in Wonderland (Blu+DVD)
$12.99
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
The Hunger Games (4K+Blu)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
$14.99
Despicable Me 3 (Blu+DVD)
La La Land (Blu+DVD)
$16.99
The Boss Baby (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Sing (4K+Blu)
$16.99?
Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)
Extreme Nature Collection (4K)
IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Humpback Whales (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to Space (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: The Last Reef: Cities Beneath the Sea (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Mysteries of China (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Rocky Mountain Express (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Big Hero 6 (Blu+DVD)
Finding Dory (Blu+DVD)
Frozen (Blu+DVD)
Inside Out (Blu+DVD)
The Lion King (Blu+DVD)
Moana (Blu+DVD)
Ratatouille
Wreck-It Ralph (Blu+DVD)
Zootopia (Blu+DVD)
$19.99?
Earth: One Amazing Day (4K+Blu)
Wild Africa/Tiny Giants (4K+Blu)
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $21.99
Justice League (Blu+DVD)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)
War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $26.99
Justice League (4K+Blu)
$24.99
Power Rangers (4K+Blu)
$30.99?
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Avail. Tue.)
$34.99
Illumination Present 3 Movie Collection: Despicable Me 1/2/3 (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy: Ultimate Trilogy (4K+Blu)
Planet Earth II (4K)
$39.99
Blue Planet II (4K)
$39.99?
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
DVD
$24.99?
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Avail. Tue.)
