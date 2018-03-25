Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

The gang talks Sea of Thieves, Justice League, and probably other things!

Target Cartwheel Deals 3/25-3/31: Easter Fool's Eve Edition

By Zantra2, Today, 07:16 AM

The three PS4 deals continue over this week, along with three Skylanders deals that are identical to the 50% off last week, but now they are in Cartwheel form, which means a limit of four being purchased in a single transaction. Here are the deals...

20% Off PS4 Gold Headset (Expires 3/31/2018)

20% Off PS4 Dual Shock Black Controller (Expires 3/31/2018)

15% Off PlayStation Pro Hardware (Expires 3/31/2018)

50% Off All Skylanders Imaginators Starter Packs (Expires 3/31/2018)

50% Off All Skylanders Imaginators Adventure Packs (Expires 3/31/2018)

50% Off All Skylanders Imaginators Senseis and Creation Crystals Figures (Expires 3/31/2018)

Also, the last of the Amiibo and LEGO Dimensions that are on clearance, seem to be at their final discounts. They would make good gifts for Easter Baskets for the little gamers in your life, or for yourself to help finish up your collection. According to the Target Website, most Animal Crossing Amiibo should be $2.68, and the cheapest LEGO Dimensions figures seem to be $4.54.

Cool PS4 deal! Have they discounted consoles previously?
The first time that the Pro has been discounted, was last week when this deal went live. All other deals have been for the Slim, or the original PS4 up to this point.
