Target Cartwheel Deals 3/25-3/31: Easter Fool's Eve Edition

Posted Today, 07:40 AM

Also, the last of the Amiibo and LEGO Dimensions that are on clearance, seem to be at their final discounts. They would make good gifts for Easter Baskets for the little gamers in your life, or for yourself to help finish up your collection. According to the Target Website, most Animal Crossing Amiibo should be $2.68, and the cheapest LEGO Dimensions figures seem to be $4.54.

