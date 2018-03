Posted Today, 05:07 PM

12 month global XBL Gold sub, $41.34 after cc fees, paypal slightly higher.

i have bought from gamesdeal in the past, they are chinese but have worked for me each time and i have not had to deal with customer service. should take about 5-15min for email delivery.

LINK:

https://www.gamesdea...ml?a_aid=EDMPSN

unsure of how long deal will last