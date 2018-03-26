20% off PSN code for Farcry 5 quest
Posted Today, 05:55 PM
Posted Today, 05:58 PM
Posted Today, 05:59 PM
Posted Today, 06:00 PM
New GoW comes out before this expires, will it be excluded?
I'm pretty sure the code doesn't exclude anything just no preorders
Posted Today, 06:00 PM
Shouldn't be excluded, i used a 20% on Ni No Kuni 2 and MLB the Show 18 the other day when they released
Posted Today, 06:05 PM
Posted Today, 06:06 PM
Thanks! Got mine, but accidentally clicked off screen and now don't know where to find the code, just says Prize claimed. Anyone know how to recover the code?
#8
Posted Today, 06:07 PM
There's an option to view your rewards, not on a computer to show you tho
Posted Today, 06:07 PM
Woot. Gonna save this code for the inevitable golden week sale in April.
(The holiday begins Apr. 29th in Japan this year.)
Posted Today, 06:07 PM
Go into your profile, and on the right, it says rewards, just under your profile pic.
Posted Today, 06:08 PM
Thanks OP!
Posted Today, 06:12 PM
Now I REALLY wish that codes stacked.
Posted Today, 06:19 PM
Thanks op...think ill sit on this one for a minute.
Posted Today, 06:29 PM
Posted Today, 06:30 PM
Sony just handing em out
Posted Today, 06:32 PM
Right after I spent 30 dollars on PSN.
Posted Today, 06:38 PM
Good looking out. Wouldn't have thought there would be anything besides avatars so soon after the other code. Hopefully this is a continuing trend. (Especially since neither of my accounts are receiving weekly emails again)
Posted Today, 06:46 PM
Got one! Is this just Sony's way of matching GCU and Amazon's 20% off game discounts?
I bet it is. Competition is always a good thing.
Posted Today, 06:46 PM
Thank you guys!
Posted Today, 06:59 PM
That’s an extremely unrealistic expectation.
Posted Today, 07:06 PM
Nice. Was about to close my computer. Good thing I went here lol
Posted Today, 07:18 PM
The question of stacking codes have come up.
Posted Today, 07:51 PM
Got one thanks OP, now I feel I must buy something at some point.
Posted Today, 07:51 PM
Posted Today, 07:58 PM
Good looking out OP! Now I've got another code to hang onto for later sales. Still have the MLB TS 18 20% off code too, hopefully there will be a good sale starting tomorrow.
Posted Today, 08:02 PM