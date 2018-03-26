Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

The gang talks Sea of Thieves, Justice League, and probably other things!

* * * * * 2 votes

20% off PSN code for Farcry 5 quest

By Jurai, Today, 05:55 PM

#1 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 05:55 PM


#2 BryanDGAF  

BryanDGAF

Posted Today, 05:58 PM

dj khaled.gif


#3 dxironman  

dxironman

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

New GoW comes out before this expires, will it be excluded?

#4 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 06:00 PM

New GoW comes out before this expires, will it be excluded?


I'm pretty sure the code doesn't exclude anything just no preorders

#5 JParker16  

JParker16

Posted Today, 06:00 PM

Shouldn't be excluded, i used a 20% on Ni No Kuni 2 and MLB the Show 18 the other day when they released

New GoW comes out before this expires, will it be excluded?


#6 Bizzquik  

Bizzquik

Posted Today, 06:05 PM

Nice!

Thanks for the link!



Steam ID: Bizzquik
Xbox Live Gamertag: Bizzquik
PSN Network ID: Bummblue
WiiU ID: Bizzquik
Proud user of PinnacleGameProfiler: turning beloved keyboard+mouse PC games into controller-enabled, couch-friendly gaming experiences.

#7 Chimeratwin  

Chimeratwin

Posted Today, 06:06 PM

Thanks! Got mine, but accidentally clicked off screen and now don't know where to find the code, just says Prize claimed. Anyone know how to recover the code? 


#8 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 06:07 PM

Thanks! Got mine, but accidentally clicked off screen and now don't know where to find the code, just says Prize claimed. Anyone know how to recover the code?


There's an option to view your rewards, not on a computer to show you tho

#9 Say_Jayx3  

Say_Jayx3

Posted Today, 06:07 PM

Woot. Gonna save this code for the inevitable golden week sale in April.

(The holiday begins Apr. 29th in Japan this year.)


VitafullxJAYx3.png

#10 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Today, 06:07 PM

Thanks! Got mine, but accidentally clicked off screen and now don't know where to find the code, just says Prize claimed. Anyone know how to recover the code? 

Go into your profile, and on the right, it says rewards, just under your profile pic.


#11 awp  

awp

Posted Today, 06:08 PM

Wow. Yet another one? Nice that it can be used through 4/30. Plenty of time to see what othe deals come along to stack with it. :)

Thanks OP!

#12 Blinking-Pixels  

Blinking-Pixels

Posted Today, 06:12 PM

Now I REALLY wish that codes stacked. 


Blinking-Pixels.png

#13 Calamitous Intent  

Calamitous Intent

Posted Today, 06:19 PM

Thanks op...think ill sit on this one for a minute.


#14 TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 06:29 PM

Got one! Is this just Sony's way of matching GCU and Amazon's 20% off game discounts?
CBrownsT10.pngTheLegendoTyler.png

Nintendo Switch Friend Code: 6690-7182-9810

#15 ar4757  

ar4757

Posted Today, 06:30 PM

anotheronelol.JPG

 

Sony just handing em out


Now for the picture of the day:

51984_v.gif                                           I8AllDaBadgerz.png

 

#16 nadohawk  

nadohawk

Posted Today, 06:32 PM

Right after I spent 30 dollars on PSN.


  1. 1 John 1:7,9

But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.

 

 

#17 Not Eric  

Not Eric

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

Good looking out. Wouldn't have thought there would be anything besides avatars so soon after the other code. Hopefully this is a continuing trend. (Especially since neither of my accounts are receiving weekly emails again)


NotRic.png

#18 illatwill  

illatwill

Posted Today, 06:46 PM

Got one! Is this just Sony's way of matching GCU and Amazon's 20% off game discounts?


I bet it is. Competition is always a good thing.

#19 Chimeratwin  

Chimeratwin

Posted Today, 06:46 PM

There's an option to view your rewards, not on a computer to show you tho

 

 

Go into your profile, and on the right, it says rewards, just under your profile pic.

Thank you guys! 


#20 DaShaka  

DaShaka

Posted Today, 06:59 PM

Now I REALLY wish that codes stacked.


That’s an extremely unrealistic expectation.

#21 SuperMario64  

SuperMario64

Posted Today, 07:06 PM

Nice. Was about to close my computer. Good thing I went here lol


#22 Blinking-Pixels  

Blinking-Pixels

Posted Today, 07:18 PM

That’s an extremely unrealistic expectation.

The question of stacking codes have come up.


Blinking-Pixels.png

#23 TooPoor  

TooPoor

Posted Today, 07:51 PM

Got one thanks OP, now I feel I must buy something at some point.


Mathematically Correct.

Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.

My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_

NI_YA_SHA_BI.png

#24 yasqueen80  

yasqueen80

Posted Today, 07:51 PM

Yas, I got it this time, if we get that Easter sale, this will come in handy.

#25 GamerSavage  

GamerSavage

Posted Today, 07:58 PM

Good looking out OP! Now I've got another code to hang onto for later sales. Still have the MLB TS 18 20% off code too, hopefully there will be a good sale starting tomorrow.


I'm just trying to keep it together over here...

#26 kermitthefrog93  

kermitthefrog93

Posted Today, 08:02 PM

Thanks, OP! Now I'm ready for Yakuza 6 and God of War :)
