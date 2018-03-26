Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

The gang talks Sea of Thieves, Justice League, and probably other things!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Darkness 2 Free On Humble Bundle for PC/Steam

By Jiryn, Today, 07:42 PM

#1 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4239 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 07:42 PM

Darkness 2 is free right now on Humble Bundle for PC/Steam until Wednesday!

 

Grab it while it's hot!

https://www.humblebu...the-darkness-ii


#2 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   9145 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 07:44 PM

Junk-free link --> https://www.humblebu...the-darkness-ii


xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

#3 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4239 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 07:54 PM

Junk free?


#4 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   9145 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 07:59 PM

Junk free?

All the stuff after and including the first question mark.  They were probably in the link you clicked to take you to the website.  I certainly don't mean referral links or anything link that.

 

I'm pretty conscious of "link bloat" because I paste links into a GHO and that software doesn't abbreviate links.  It just leaves the bloated link out there for all to see. :)


xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

#5 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4239 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 08:05 PM

All the stuff after and including the first question mark.  They were probably in the link you clicked to take you to the website.  I certainly don't mean referral links or anything link that.

 

I'm pretty conscious of "link bloat" because I paste links into a GHO and that software doesn't abbreviate links.  It just leaves the bloated link out there for all to see. :)

Ah, yea.
I went to Humble Bundle, followed the links to purchase Darkness 2 and copy and pasted the link from my bar which gave me "https://www.humblebu...s_tile_index_1"

Didn't even notice the size, and thanks for the heads up. Fixed the original!


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy