Darkness 2 Free On Humble Bundle for PC/Steam

Darkness 2 is free right now on Humble Bundle for PC/Steam until Wednesday!
Grab it while it's hot!
https://www.humblebu...the-darkness-ii
Jump to content
Posted Today, 07:42 PM
Darkness 2 is free right now on Humble Bundle for PC/Steam until Wednesday!
Grab it while it's hot!
https://www.humblebu...the-darkness-ii
Posted Today, 07:44 PM
Junk-free link --> https://www.humblebu...the-darkness-ii
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip
Posted Today, 07:54 PM
Junk-free link --> https://www.humblebu...the-darkness-ii
Junk free?
Posted Today, 07:59 PM
Junk free?
All the stuff after and including the first question mark. They were probably in the link you clicked to take you to the website. I certainly don't mean referral links or anything link that.
I'm pretty conscious of "link bloat" because I paste links into a GHO and that software doesn't abbreviate links. It just leaves the bloated link out there for all to see.
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip
Posted Today, 08:05 PM
All the stuff after and including the first question mark. They were probably in the link you clicked to take you to the website. I certainly don't mean referral links or anything link that.
I'm pretty conscious of "link bloat" because I paste links into a GHO and that software doesn't abbreviate links. It just leaves the bloated link out there for all to see.
Ah, yea.
I went to Humble Bundle, followed the links to purchase Darkness 2 and copy and pasted the link from my bar which gave me "https://www.humblebu...s_tile_index_1"
Didn't even notice the size, and thanks for the heads up. Fixed the original!