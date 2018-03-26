Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

The gang talks Sea of Thieves, Justice League, and probably other things!

Ross Dress for Less Stores Video Game finds

By Sky Ray, Yesterday, 09:30 PM

#1 Sky Ray   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   644 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

Sky Ray

Posted Yesterday, 09:30 PM

A bunch of :wiiu: Guitar Hero Live and :ps3: Skylanders Superchargers Starter Packs have showed up at Ross stores for $4.99 and $5.99 each.

#2 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 09:40 PM

going into that glorified garage sale/thrift store kills the deal.


#3 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   2727 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 09:52 PM

Check out ol' Rockefeller here, too good for thrift stores.

#4 FoxAssGamer   Better Than You CAGiversary!   20062 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

FoxAssGamer

Posted Yesterday, 09:54 PM

Pics or it didn't happen.


#5 realbigexplosion   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1446 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

realbigexplosion

Posted Yesterday, 09:58 PM

I may look for Guitar Hero since I haven't been able to track it down at Five Below.  Thanks for the heads up.


#6 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 09:59 PM

i love going to thrift stores, because they have thrift store prices. Ross charges way too much for what they are.


#7 FoxAssGamer   Better Than You CAGiversary!   20062 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

FoxAssGamer

Posted Yesterday, 10:01 PM

New?


#8 The Dead Texan   Rest in Peace, Big Rizzle CAGiversary!   3628 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

The Dead Texan

Posted Yesterday, 10:05 PM

Thrift stores are better maintained. Every Ross I've had the misfortune of going to always looks like they'd just been carpet bombed. 


#9 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM

Guitar Hero for Wii U, 360, and PS3 was at Five Below for months
