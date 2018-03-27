Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

The gang talks Sea of Thieves, Justice League, and probably other things!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Star Wars Battlefront II $19.99 (PS4) Wal-Mart

By JCross3000, Today, 02:30 AM

#1 JCross3000  

JCross3000

Posted Today, 02:30 AM

https://www.walmart....735246/55702532

#2 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2505 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 02:50 AM

Thanks for posting. It's the right price given that everyone moved on and they've largely addressed the loot crate issues by unlocking all heroes, but I'll pass on a second go around. It's just...boing. Especially some of the stages (Naboo, etc.). I wish they would remake Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader.


#3 d8onausa  

d8onausa

Posted Today, 03:00 AM

This was my biggest gaming purchase regret from 2017. The campaign was a complete bait and switch from what was shown and promised early on, and the issues with multiplayer are well documented. I turned off the game at the "plot twist" (read: cop out) and never turned it back on.


#4 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2129 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 03:02 AM

You can get it a little cheaper digitally if you have PS+ and the 20% coupon on live.playstation.com right now. I'm probably going to wait untill it's $16 at Best buy with GCU and play through the single player.
CBrownsT10.pngTheLegendoTyler.png

Nintendo Switch Friend Code: 6690-7182-9810

#5 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Today, 03:57 AM

I'm a big fan of Battlefront. The campaign sucks, but I love the multiplayer, just like I did the first one. But...they kinda broke the game with the last update. Every patch brings new issues. I have earned the platinum and it won't even unlock.


#6 Shiftygism   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   353 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

Shiftygism

Posted Today, 04:40 AM

Not only did they break it, but the changes to multiplayer are a step backwards, as it now takes far longer to unlock stuff with its linear approach. No matter how many times I explained how the game's star card system and level progression actually worked, people would stomp their feet and raise hell about "loot boxes." When in reality (short explanation) the random drops you got from them helped raise the star card levels of the things you didn't play while you collected crafting materials to obtain perks for the things you did, allowing you to not be handicapped from the start if you wanted to venture outside your comfort zone.

 

It's too bad I didn't try out the latest patch last week as the trade-in has now dipped on it.

 

This thing will be $10 by summer, especially now.


#7 coolduck   super cool duck CAG Veteran   228 Posts   Joined 0.8 Years Ago  

coolduck

Posted Today, 05:21 AM

maybe you shouldnt have numerical advantages and useful additional options and upgrades locked behind currency OR hours sunk into the game. hmm


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy