Star Wars Battlefront II $19.99 (PS4) Wal-Mart
#1
Posted Today, 02:30 AM
#2 Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary! 2505 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:50 AM
Thanks for posting. It's the right price given that everyone moved on and they've largely addressed the loot crate issues by unlocking all heroes, but I'll pass on a second go around. It's just...boing. Especially some of the stages (Naboo, etc.). I wish they would remake Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader.
#3
Posted Today, 03:00 AM
This was my biggest gaming purchase regret from 2017. The campaign was a complete bait and switch from what was shown and promised early on, and the issues with multiplayer are well documented. I turned off the game at the "plot twist" (read: cop out) and never turned it back on.
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2129 Posts Joined 8.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:02 AM
#5
Posted Today, 03:57 AM
I'm a big fan of Battlefront. The campaign sucks, but I love the multiplayer, just like I did the first one. But...they kinda broke the game with the last update. Every patch brings new issues. I have earned the platinum and it won't even unlock.
#6 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 353 Posts Joined 7.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:40 AM
Not only did they break it, but the changes to multiplayer are a step backwards, as it now takes far longer to unlock stuff with its linear approach. No matter how many times I explained how the game's star card system and level progression actually worked, people would stomp their feet and raise hell about "loot boxes." When in reality (short explanation) the random drops you got from them helped raise the star card levels of the things you didn't play while you collected crafting materials to obtain perks for the things you did, allowing you to not be handicapped from the start if you wanted to venture outside your comfort zone.
It's too bad I didn't try out the latest patch last week as the trade-in has now dipped on it.
This thing will be $10 by summer, especially now.
- MonkeyBrainSync likes this
#7 super cool duck CAG Veteran 228 Posts Joined 0.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:21 AM
maybe you shouldnt have numerical advantages and useful additional options and upgrades locked behind currency OR hours sunk into the game. hmm