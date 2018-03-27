Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

The gang talks Sea of Thieves, Justice League, and probably other things!

Ebay: buy $65 Gamestop GC, get $10 additional (DEAD)

By dnl2ba, Yesterday, 06:19 AM

dnl2ba

Posted Yesterday, 06:19 AM

Didn't see this anywhere else.

 

Buy a $65 GameStop Gift Card and get addt'l $10 (1 code) - Fast Email Delivery

 

Seller is PayPal Digital Gifts, which is legit.


#2 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM

Wonder if this works with PREPSPRING for 15% off. I already used mine so I can’t check.

CamperinaBush

Posted Yesterday, 08:13 PM

Wonder if this works with PREPSPRING for 15% off. I already used mine so I can’t check.


It did not work for me.

#4 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted Yesterday, 08:17 PM

Ah well worth a shot, I guess maybe gift cards are excluded.

#5 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 12:30 AM

Ah well worth a shot, I guess maybe gift cards are excluded.


They always are excluded from these deals

MPoWeRM3

Posted Today, 09:31 AM

You save $10 but easily loose $15 by buying most things at Gamestop at $75. lol

guessed

Posted Today, 04:24 PM

Title should be: "Ebay: buy $65 Gamestop GC, get $10 additional". Dead now anyway.
miyamotorola

Posted Today, 04:34 PM

Did all females employed at GameStop quit and become cam models on IG or something? Suddenly I never see chicks behind the counter or pumping me to preorder stuff anymore.

BlackRockWaifu

Posted Today, 05:07 PM

Did all females employed at GameStop quit and become cam models on IG or something? Suddenly I never see chicks behind the counter or pumping me to preorder stuff anymore.

"pumping me"

 

There were a lot of pretty girls that used to work in the Manhattan branches but now they are all replaced by lazy, nerdy, fat dudes.


Kirin Lemon

Posted Today, 05:42 PM

Did all females employed at GameStop quit and become cam models on IG or something? Suddenly I never see chicks behind the counter or pumping me to preorder stuff anymore.


Maybe they got fed up with all the sleazeballs referring to them as "chicks" and left to find better employment where they wouldn't be ogled all day.
dnl2ba

Posted Today, 06:59 PM

Title should be: "Ebay: buy $65 Gamestop GC, get $10 additional". Dead now anyway.

Eh, you are right. Modified the subject for posterity.


