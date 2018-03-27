Didn't see this anywhere else.
Buy a $65 GameStop Gift Card and get addt'l $10 (1 code) - Fast Email Delivery
Seller is PayPal Digital Gifts, which is legit.
Posted Yesterday, 06:19 AM
Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:13 PM
Wonder if this works with PREPSPRING for 15% off. I already used mine so I can’t check.
Posted Yesterday, 08:17 PM
Posted Today, 12:30 AM
Ah well worth a shot, I guess maybe gift cards are excluded.
Posted Today, 09:31 AM
Posted Today, 04:24 PM
Posted Today, 04:34 PM
Posted Today, 05:07 PM
Did all females employed at GameStop quit and become cam models on IG or something? Suddenly I never see chicks behind the counter or pumping me to preorder stuff anymore.
"pumping me"
There were a lot of pretty girls that used to work in the Manhattan branches but now they are all replaced by lazy, nerdy, fat dudes.
Posted Today, 05:42 PM
Posted Today, 06:59 PM
Title should be: "Ebay: buy $65 Gamestop GC, get $10 additional". Dead now anyway.
Eh, you are right. Modified the subject for posterity.