CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

CAGcast #538: Justice League Spoilers

The gang talks Sea of Thieves, Justice League, and probably other things!

$204.79 - YMMV In-store ONLY - Microsoft 1TB Xbox One Elite Gaming Console at Micro Center

By intelligentidiot, Today, 04:11 PM

#1 intelligentidiot   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   314 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

intelligentidiot

Posted Today, 04:11 PM

Micro Center has the Xbox One Elite console that is bundled with the Elite Controller on closeout for $204.79.

 

Only some locations have it in-stock for in-store pickup.

 

http://www.microcent..._Gaming_Console

 

Considering the controller itself goes for $120-150, it's not a bad deal if you don't mind having the original Xbox One. It does come with the 1TB hybrid drive, which I'm not sure if it makes much difference.

 

There is also a $5 Off $30+ coupon that you can use from RetailMeNot.

 

https://www.retailme...microcenter.com


#2 VIVIsectVI   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   35 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

VIVIsectVI

Posted Today, 06:10 PM

It's out of stock at every store.


