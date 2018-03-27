$204.79 - YMMV In-store ONLY - Microsoft 1TB Xbox One Elite Gaming Console at Micro Center

Posted Today, 04:11 PM

Micro Center has the Xbox One Elite console that is bundled with the Elite Controller on closeout for $204.79.

Only some locations have it in-stock for in-store pickup.

http://www.microcent..._Gaming_Console

Considering the controller itself goes for $120-150, it's not a bad deal if you don't mind having the original Xbox One. It does come with the 1TB hybrid drive, which I'm not sure if it makes much difference.

There is also a $5 Off $30+ coupon that you can use from RetailMeNot.

https://www.retailme...microcenter.com