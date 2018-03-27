Jump to content

3 Month Xbox live $9.99 via Microsoft for new members

By Jawwaad1, Today, 04:49 PM

Jawwaad1  

Jawwaad1

Posted Today, 04:49 PM

Just a heads up

https://www.microsof...tBfxzJeTVvHw)()

thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 04:53 PM

I think it might be for people without gold at the moment only.


hoofrog  

hoofrog

Posted Today, 04:56 PM

If this gave me the Sea of Thieves bonus DLC I'd definitely bite.


big raj 8642  

big raj 8642

Posted Today, 05:06 PM

Disappeared once I signed in. Must be for non-Gold members.

Jawwaad1  

Jawwaad1

Posted Today, 05:12 PM

I apologize, seems it is only for new members. I edited the title.
