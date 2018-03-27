Just a heads up
https://www.microsof...tBfxzJeTVvHw)()
3 Month Xbox live $9.99 via Microsoft for new members
By Jawwaad1, Today, 04:49 PM
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 868 Posts Joined 6.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:49 PM
#2 Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators 4144 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:53 PM
I think it might be for people without gold at the moment only.
#3 Game Whore CAGiversary! 1153 Posts Joined 12.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:56 PM
If this gave me the Sea of Thieves bonus DLC I'd definitely bite.
#4
Posted Today, 05:06 PM
Disappeared once I signed in. Must be for non-Gold members.
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 868 Posts Joined 6.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:12 PM
I apologize, seems it is only for new members. I edited the title.