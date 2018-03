Posted Today, 08:12 PM

Officially licensed by Nintendo. Only works in docked mode. Also no rumble or amiibo support.

Target: Save an additional 5% and receive free two day shipping with REDcard, or price match in store

Amazon: Free shipping for Prime Members

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Controller - $19.19 | Target, Amazon

Spoiler

Super Mario Controller Controller - $20.00 | Target, Amazon