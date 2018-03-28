Jump to content

Target Ad 4/1-4/7

By litepink, Today, 06:36 PM
target ad

litepink  

litepink

Posted Today, 06:36 PM

icontarget.gif Target stores are closed April 1st for Easter Sunday

 

The whole ad is only 8 pages this week. This is compared to a 40 page ad last week. Therefore in terms of ad space, it seems as if videogames got the squeeze here and are not featured. If there's no unadvertised game deals by Monday I will lock the thread. Not a whole lot on the movie front either:

 

:br: New Releases and Sales

Spoiler

 

Target Deal Links:
CAG Target Clearance Thread XXII
Deals via Target.com
Price Match Guarantee
Apply for REDcard Online
Cartwheel Offers: Target.com

icontarget.gif Target App - Now with Cartwheel
app1_3.png app2_2.png


Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 06:54 PM

Target, in general, seems to be moving away from carrying a lot of gaming stuff. I am sure they won't get rid of it, but the section is getting smaller. :(


#3 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 07:45 PM

Target, in general, seems to be moving away from carrying a lot of gaming stuff. I am sure they won't get rid of it, but the section is getting smaller. :(

Makes sense.  The margins aren't really there and the number of digital purchases continues to increase.


Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 07:50 PM

Makes sense.  The margins aren't really there and the number of digital purchases continues to increase.

Not to mention competing with places like Best Buy and Gamestop. If it wasn't for GCU video games would start to look more like the CD sections in Best Buy stores.

The Target by my house hasn't remodelled yet, but the one by my parents has and last time I went in there they had significantly fewer video games. Still a decent selection of current-gen releases, but a noticeably smaller area.


