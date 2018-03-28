Target Ad 4/1-4/7

Posted Today, 07:50 PM

Makes sense. The margins aren't really there and the number of digital purchases continues to increase.

Not to mention competing with places like Best Buy and Gamestop. If it wasn't for GCU video games would start to look more like the CD sections in Best Buy stores.

The Target by my house hasn't remodelled yet, but the one by my parents has and last time I went in there they had significantly fewer video games. Still a decent selection of current-gen releases, but a noticeably smaller area.