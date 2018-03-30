Jump to content

eBay 15% off Flash coupon (max $100 off) - TODAY 11-3 EST

By chrislisting, Today, 01:35 PM

#1 chrislisting   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1421 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

chrislisting

Posted Today, 01:35 PM

https://pages.ebay.c...0330/7480.html?

Use the app to get 15% with coupon code PGETTHEAPP

Didn’t see this posted and it’s not specific to games, but anyone who wants a switch, this is the best eBay discount yet

What’s the count boys, 5 super flash sales in one month so far on the Bay?

enjoy!


#2 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8309 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 01:39 PM

Dang they may get me this time!


#3 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 01:46 PM

eBay must have some piss-poor numbers this quarter.  Wow I've never seen so many of these in the span of a about a week.


#4 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1122 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted Today, 01:47 PM

App only damn I wish I had done this before. I wanna get cash back too but it doesn't work with the app...I gotta do some quickmaths to see if my cash back is better than the % off...


#5 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   2368 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 01:49 PM

I bought a Switch this past week using the spring sale code and got 15% off.  The best deal on a Switch was 2 weeks ago when eBay gave 20% off.  Sadly the one I bought then was defective and Antonline wouldn't exchange it, only return it.  I ended up buying another from Newegg and had it next day.

Now, being that this has a $100 cap, it is the BEST deal on an XBOX ONE X since you can save about $75 bucks on one.


#6 Jcmwwe  

Jcmwwe

Posted Today, 01:58 PM

Can u purchase something using a eBay gift card? Was reading the rules but am not sure. Thanks.

#7 ecwfan   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   352 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

ecwfan

Posted Today, 02:07 PM

Does anyone know of a way to emulate the eBay app on a Windows PC? I won't be able to pull out my phone at work during those hours.


#8 CoffeeWolf74   Rocket ridin' son of a gun...WOOOOOO!!!!! CAGiversary!   179 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

CoffeeWolf74

Posted Today, 02:09 PM

Does anyone know of a way to emulate the eBay app on a Windows PC? I won't be able to pull out my phone at work during those hours.


BlueStacks

#9 Darthziggy  

Darthziggy

Posted Today, 02:11 PM

Since it’s app only, if anyone uses Ibotta they’re still doing 1.5% back on eBay app purchases so that’s another option.

#10 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7201 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 02:26 PM

Need to see if there are any sellers that would get PSN credit under the radar of not being a “gift card”.

#11 ubiquetous  

ubiquetous

Posted Today, 03:03 PM

Doh. $50+ purchase required. The game I wanted was 27.89.

And I can't get 15% off my dream house because real estate is excluded.

#12 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20745 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 03:05 PM

Yeesh, I may actually have every single Vita import title at this point! ;D


Spoiler

#13 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2581 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Today, 03:22 PM

Yeesh, I may actually have every single Vita import title at this point! ;D


Buy moar anime :)
#14 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   900 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 03:37 PM

Eww, $50 min



#15 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3581 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 03:43 PM

They need to do this after eBay bucks are distributed out in the next week or so.

#16 Skulles   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   167 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Skulles

Posted Today, 03:47 PM

I can't find any good sales like last time to use this on


#17 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Today, 03:52 PM

Haha prices raised on nintendo switches.
I love when people put the coupon code in the title.

#18 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 03:56 PM

They need to do this after eBay bucks are distributed out in the next week or so.

They know many people need to spend the eBay bucks before they expire so why would they do the promo then?


#19 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20745 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 04:02 PM

Ugh, probably won't be able to use this code.

 

It usually takes me 3 hours just to search for what I want, but to re-sort, and choose what I actually want, that's another lot of time I won't be able to utilize. XD

 

Aw well.


#20 MikeIsGood   CAG'n Since 04 CAGiversary!   132 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

MikeIsGood

Posted Today, 04:43 PM

Finished off my PC build. Got a new, sealed-in-box case, and a new, sealed-in-box copy of Windows 10. GPUs may be expensive right now, but these eBay coupons really helped :razz: Thanks for posting OP!


#21 SW4J   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   446 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

SW4J

Posted Today, 06:35 PM

Where do we get that it's until 3 EST?  I thought it said 11 AM PST, or 2 PM EST?


