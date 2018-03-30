https://pages.ebay.c...0330/7480.html?
Use the app to get 15% with coupon code PGETTHEAPP
Didn’t see this posted and it’s not specific to games, but anyone who wants a switch, this is the best eBay discount yet
What’s the count boys, 5 super flash sales in one month so far on the Bay?
enjoy!
eBay 15% off Flash coupon (max $100 off) - TODAY 11-3 EST
Posted Today, 01:35 PM
Posted Today, 01:39 PM
Dang they may get me this time!
Posted Today, 01:46 PM
eBay must have some piss-poor numbers this quarter. Wow I've never seen so many of these in the span of a about a week.
Posted Today, 01:47 PM
App only damn I wish I had done this before. I wanna get cash back too but it doesn't work with the app...I gotta do some quickmaths to see if my cash back is better than the % off...
Posted Today, 01:49 PM
I bought a Switch this past week using the spring sale code and got 15% off. The best deal on a Switch was 2 weeks ago when eBay gave 20% off. Sadly the one I bought then was defective and Antonline wouldn't exchange it, only return it. I ended up buying another from Newegg and had it next day.
Now, being that this has a $100 cap, it is the BEST deal on an XBOX ONE X since you can save about $75 bucks on one.
Posted Today, 01:58 PM
Posted Today, 02:07 PM
Does anyone know of a way to emulate the eBay app on a Windows PC? I won't be able to pull out my phone at work during those hours.
Posted Today, 02:09 PM
Does anyone know of a way to emulate the eBay app on a Windows PC? I won't be able to pull out my phone at work during those hours.
BlueStacks
Posted Today, 02:11 PM
Posted Today, 02:26 PM
Posted Today, 03:03 PM
And I can't get 15% off my dream house because real estate is excluded.
Posted Today, 03:05 PM
Yeesh, I may actually have every single Vita import title at this point! ;D
Posted Today, 03:22 PM
Yeesh, I may actually have every single Vita import title at this point! ;D
Buy moar anime
Posted Today, 03:37 PM
Posted Today, 03:43 PM
Posted Today, 03:47 PM
I can't find any good sales like last time to use this on
Posted Today, 03:52 PM
I love when people put the coupon code in the title.
Posted Today, 03:56 PM
They need to do this after eBay bucks are distributed out in the next week or so.
They know many people need to spend the eBay bucks before they expire so why would they do the promo then?
Posted Today, 04:02 PM
Ugh, probably won't be able to use this code.
It usually takes me 3 hours just to search for what I want, but to re-sort, and choose what I actually want, that's another lot of time I won't be able to utilize. XD
Aw well.
Posted Today, 04:43 PM
Finished off my PC build. Got a new, sealed-in-box case, and a new, sealed-in-box copy of Windows 10. GPUs may be expensive right now, but these eBay coupons really helped Thanks for posting OP!
Posted Today, 06:35 PM
Where do we get that it's until 3 EST? I thought it said 11 AM PST, or 2 PM EST?