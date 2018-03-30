(DEAD) ZELDA BOTW for $15 at Best Buy
https://www.bestbuy....T&skuId=5721500
I'm assuming it's a price error?
Whoah - get it while you can.
I'm assuming it's a price error?
Probably, but best buy usually honors the mistakes. Got a few games in the past for cheaper then this before release. Pokemon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack comes to mind
store pickup is disabled it seems
Dead online
Just grabbed it, thanks. I won't be able to pick it up till later though, so it's a gamble.
Wont let me add to cart, damn it. LOL
"Listen y'all, if Chris of all people isn't complaining, then you know it's a non-issue." -tonyxvx
Can't add to cart.
I'm getting an "unavailable for online purchase" when I try to add it to the cart.
Dead....
Mathematically Correct.
Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.
My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_
$11 each with store pick up
Would it ring up this price in store since it’s in the system?
Doesn't best buy price match in store to a separate internal copy of their site
Also got ready for pickup
Man how did I miss this...sold out.
Same thing happened with Mario + Rabbids months back and they cancelled my order...
Thinking of just going to the store and seeing if I can grab one lying around.
Looks like price is fixed online.
