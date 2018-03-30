Jump to content

The gang talks Far Cry 5 and how much story matters in huge open world games, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, Sea of Thieves, Atari, and so much more!

(DEAD) ZELDA BOTW for $15 at Best Buy

By DarthPwner, Yesterday, 04:35 PM

#1 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Yesterday, 04:35 PM

Likely a price mistake but go get it. Snatched this from slickdeals so hurry! It's like $12 with GCU. I nabbed a few for store pick up so i can gift them for Easter.

https://www.bestbuy....T&skuId=5721500

#2 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Yesterday, 04:36 PM

https://www.bestbuy....T&skuId=5721500

#3 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 04:38 PM

I'm assuming it's a price error?


#4 ElvinWasHere  

ElvinWasHere

Posted Yesterday, 04:39 PM

Whoah - get it while you can.


#5 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Yesterday, 04:40 PM

I'm assuming it's a price error?


Probably, but best buy usually honors the mistakes. Got a few games in the past for cheaper then this before release. Pokemon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack comes to mind

#6 miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 04:41 PM

All gone.

#7 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 04:41 PM

store pickup is disabled it seems


#8 theemadgamer  

theemadgamer

Posted Yesterday, 04:41 PM

Dead online


Dead online

http://dlcquickplay....ser/themadgamer

 

#9 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Yesterday, 04:41 PM

Just grabbed it, thanks. I won't be able to pick it up till later though, so it's a gamble.


#10 ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Yesterday, 04:42 PM

Unable to add to my cart now

#11 chrislaustin  

chrislaustin

Posted Yesterday, 04:42 PM

Wont let me add to cart, damn it. LOL


"Listen y'all, if Chris of all people isn't complaining, then you know it's a non-issue." -tonyxvx

#12 aniousjoe  

aniousjoe

Posted Yesterday, 04:42 PM

Can't add to cart.


Posted Image

#13 teh lurv  

teh lurv

Posted Yesterday, 04:43 PM

I'm getting an "unavailable for online purchase" when I try to add it to the cart.


#14 FlyingMonkey9  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Yesterday, 04:44 PM

Would it ring up this price in store since it’s in the system?

Check out my trade list! Lots of PS3 and handheld goodness :ps3:  :3ds:  :psp:

#15 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Yesterday, 04:44 PM

They tried to hit me with unable to process order please update... But I updated payment info and it appears to still be good
  • kol likes this

#16 TooPoor  

TooPoor

Posted Yesterday, 04:45 PM

Dead....


Mathematically Correct.

Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.

My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_

NI_YA_SHA_BI.png

#17 TheRealRizzo  

TheRealRizzo

Posted Yesterday, 04:48 PM

see if it goes through, as an employee I feel dirty but I have been waiting for a good price.

#18 CamperinaBush  

CamperinaBush

Posted Yesterday, 04:48 PM

Got in on it... hopefully the order is fulfilled!

$11 each with store pick up

CamperInaBush.png

#19 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 04:49 PM

Would it ring up this price in store since it’s in the system?

Doesn't best buy price match in store to a separate internal copy of their site


#20 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Yesterday, 04:50 PM

F$#@ you guys, you're slacking compared to SD. I'm taking my business elsewhere.

#21 djsmf435  

djsmf435

Posted Yesterday, 04:50 PM

I got confirmation to go pick it up.

Sent from my 2PS64 using Tapatalk

gallery_474050_8161_59522.jpg

 

Designed by Lilchiji

#22 wratih9  

wratih9

Posted Yesterday, 04:51 PM

Of course I missed it though it was in my cart. Damn safari didn’t have me logged in, should have used the app instead of the link. Oh well I already played it but would have gifted it.


“He who throws dirt loses ground.”
He who throws dirt loses ground.

#23 ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Yesterday, 04:52 PM

Just got a confirmation email. It's ready for pick up

#24 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Yesterday, 04:54 PM

Also got ready for pickup


#25 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Yesterday, 04:55 PM

Same. Going to get it before they cancel it

#26 inkcil  

inkcil

Posted Yesterday, 04:58 PM

Man how did I miss this...sold out. 


#27 litepink  

litepink

Posted Yesterday, 04:58 PM

Price matched at Target with my 5% in store they did not question it. It was a live webpage I just hadn’t refreshed yet.

#28 inkcil  

inkcil

Posted Yesterday, 05:01 PM

Same thing happened with Mario + Rabbids months back and they cancelled my order...

 

Thinking of just going to the store and seeing if I can grab one lying around. 


#29 RatedIM  

RatedIM

Posted Yesterday, 05:04 PM

Got mine and email confirmation for pickup. 'Bout time I'm able to get in on these price errors. I always miss out.

Sent from my Pixel 2 XL using Tapatalk

#30 realbigexplosion  

realbigexplosion

Posted Yesterday, 05:07 PM

Looks like price is fixed online.


Currently Playing:  Games

