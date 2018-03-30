Jump to content

The gang talks Far Cry 5 and how much story matters in huge open world games, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, Sea of Thieves, Atari, and so much more!

Guacamelee Complete $1.99 via Steam

By MrMcPizza, Yesterday, 07:52 PM
Steam

#1 MrMcPizza  

MrMcPizza

Posted Yesterday, 07:52 PM

Includes two versions of the game as well as it's soundtrack. Naturally I bought 4 copies for me and my pals

#2 thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

http://store.steampo...onship_Edition/


