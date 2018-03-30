Best Buy Ad 4/1-4/7

Posted Yesterday, 10:48 PM

How is Ark?

It's a multiplayer survival game with PvP and PvE modes. PvP is how the game is intended to be played. By PvP I don't mean the goal is to kill other players, but player killing is an option and it's not uncommon for tribes to fight each other. It's horrendous on console, looks like shit and runs like shit (and I'm not one of those "30 fps is unplayable" people, the game is sub 20 fps frequently). I bought Ark around when it came out on PC and played it for about 80 hours, it's an alright game if you know what you're getting into. I personally wouldn't ever play this game without my own dedicated server, which is how I played. The game is only fun, imo, with substantially enhanced experience, gather, and tame rates. The game is a MASSIVE time sink without it. Unless you have the means to run a dedicated server of your own, I wouldn't touch this game, you'll have more fun admiring it from a distance.

EDIT: If what I said hasn't deterred you, it most certainly is NOT worth $50, let alone $60. It's a game with mechanics held together by duct tape and is one of the least polished experiences I've ever had in gaming. Get it for $20 or less if it's ever an option. Alternatively, if you have a lot of friends that have been suckered into buying this at full price, it is a good time with friends and may be worth it to you.