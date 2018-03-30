Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #539: Deputy Rook Killemall

CAGcast #539: Deputy Rook Killemall

The gang talks Far Cry 5 and how much story matters in huge open world games, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, Sea of Thieves, Atari, and so much more!

* - - - - 2 votes

Best Buy Ad 4/1-4/7

By Tyrok, Yesterday, 08:10 PM

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM

Best Buy Stores will be Closed Easter Sunday (4/1)

 

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :switch: Penny-Punching Princess $39.99
  • :xb1: R.B.I. Baseball 18 $29.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands $24.99 Save $35
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: NBA 2K18 $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: ARK: Survival Evolved $49.99 Save $10

Everything Else:

  • Save $20 on All Xbox One X Enhanced Games when you buy an Xbox One X Console
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller when you buy an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6-Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Wireless Controller
  • Neon Yellow Joy-Con $69.99 Save $10 (In-store only)
  • Insignia Power Pack for Nintendo Switch $19.99 Save $5
  • Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset $129.99 Save $20

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Insidious: The Last Key $19.99 Save $5
  • Father Figures $22.99 Save $2
  • Ballers: Season Three $16.99 Save $3

BryanDGAF

Posted Yesterday, 08:16 PM

These deals are such a joke.... Get it? Cause April 1st? Heh...hehe...

pun123

Posted Yesterday, 08:23 PM

Might finally pick of TCGRW, just so busy with FC5 right now.


BALIstik916

Posted Yesterday, 08:24 PM

Wallet is safe this week.

slimninedime

Posted Yesterday, 08:33 PM

Argh....When will the TCL p605/607 go on sale if the 6 series ships May 1st.

The Brief Chef

Posted Yesterday, 08:35 PM

Argh....When will the TCL p605/607 go on sale if the 6 series ships May 1st.

I finally broke down and grabbed a P605 last week.  Well worth the price point and screen size.  Highly recommend it


Kristaps Schwartzingis

Posted Yesterday, 08:37 PM

Still waiting for GR Wildlands Gold Edition to hit $35 or less. I can wait.

dennisb407

Posted Yesterday, 08:47 PM

How is Ark?

CamperinaBush

Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM

I finally broke down and grabbed a P605 last week. Well worth the price point and screen size. Highly recommend it


We just sold our TV and were at Best Buy just now looking at the P605. I’d like to wait for the new models, but I’m so tempted with the 605...I noticed some ppl saying the corners of the display are dim. Do you notice that?

reaperztoll

Posted Yesterday, 09:46 PM

Argh....When will the TCL p605/607 go on sale if the 6 series ships May 1st.

I mean they may not ever discount them so at this point you are better off waiting the extra 31 days.


Mister Squirrel

Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM

How is Ark?

Supposedly it’s extremely time consuming otherwise I’d pick it up myself but my backlog is too large to invite another game with such a large time investment lol
dopeboy206

Posted Yesterday, 10:25 PM

Wallet is safe this week.

yeah pretty weak sale imo


snacks28217

Posted Yesterday, 10:27 PM

How is Ark?


Wait till ARK is sub $20.

dennisb407

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM

Supposedly it’s extremely time consuming otherwise I’d pick it up myself but my backlog is too large to invite another game with such a large time investment lol

I "found" an Ark season pass, but when I look at achievements, the DLC is free. Any idea what the sp does?


dennisb407

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM

Wait till ARK is sub $20.

It's only singe player right?


mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 10:46 PM

Thx Tyrok!

ZabaZu

Posted Yesterday, 10:48 PM

How is Ark?

It's a multiplayer survival game with PvP and PvE modes.  PvP is how the game is intended to be played.  By PvP I don't mean the goal is to kill other players, but player killing is an option and it's not uncommon for tribes to fight each other.  It's horrendous on console, looks like shit and runs like shit (and I'm not one of those "30 fps is unplayable" people, the game is sub 20 fps frequently).  I bought Ark around when it came out on PC and played it for about 80 hours, it's an alright game if you know what you're getting into.  I personally wouldn't ever play this game without my own dedicated server, which is how I played.  The game is only fun, imo, with substantially enhanced experience, gather, and tame rates.  The game is a MASSIVE time sink without it.  Unless you have the means to run a dedicated server of your own, I wouldn't touch this game, you'll have more fun admiring it from a distance.

 

EDIT: If what I said hasn't deterred you, it most certainly is NOT worth $50, let alone $60.  It's a game with mechanics held together by duct tape and is one of the least polished experiences I've ever had in gaming.  Get it for $20 or less if it's ever an option.  Alternatively, if you have a lot of friends that have been suckered into buying this at full price, it is a good time with friends and may be worth it to you.


The Stache

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM

Still waiting for GR Wildlands Gold Edition to hit $35 or less. I can wait.

Well, it'll be $20 with GCU, and the season pass was just on sale for $15, so you could potentially pick it up next week, and wait for the next monthly Ubisoft sale.


