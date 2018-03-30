Sam’s club selling New Nintendo 3DS XL Black with Super Smash Bros, Zelda OOT 3D and charger for $179.00.
Sale price ends 3/31.
Both games are physical copies in sealed Nintendo select series cases, charger is the official ac adapter that usually sells for $15,comes in original box. All items packaged together. Item number 980053847
Sam’s Club - New 3DS XL (Black) with Super Smash Bros. & Zelda OOT 3D - $179.00
By Uncle Anwar, Yesterday, 10:50 PM
#1 Lemurian Cult Leader CAGiversary! 384 Posts Joined 3.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:50 PM
#2 Like Whoa! CAGiversary! 1008 Posts Joined 6.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM
Looks like I'm heading to Sam's Club. This is the cheapest I've seen a 3DS XL. Plus it includes 2 games and a charger.