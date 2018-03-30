Jump to content

Sam’s Club - New 3DS XL (Black) with Super Smash Bros. & Zelda OOT 3D - $179.00

By Uncle Anwar, Yesterday, 10:50 PM

Uncle Anwar

Posted Yesterday, 10:50 PM

Sam’s club selling New Nintendo 3DS XL Black with Super Smash Bros, Zelda OOT 3D and charger for $179.00.
Sale price ends 3/31.
Both games are physical copies in sealed Nintendo select series cases, charger is the official ac adapter that usually sells for $15,comes in original box. All items packaged together. Item number 9800538476E68B900-2365-42DE-9B6B-899CA67D939D.jpeg

sherlock2g

Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM

Looks like I'm heading to Sam's Club. This is the cheapest I've seen a 3DS XL. Plus it includes 2 games and a charger.

