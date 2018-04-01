Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #539: Deputy Rook Killemall

CAGcast #539: Deputy Rook Killemall

The gang talks Far Cry 5 and how much story matters in huge open world games, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, Sea of Thieves, Atari, and so much more!

Product Information

- - - - -

Fry's Ads 4/1-7

By fidodido, Today, 06:31 AM

fidodido  

fidodido

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

PS4 :ps4:

$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $17.99
Emio Dual Charge Station

$48.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Gaming Headset: Carbon

$77.49 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $97.49
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Headset

$129.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Stick
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Stick
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Stick
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Stick

$299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR

$399
PS4 1TB Pro Console

Switch

$3.99
Nyko Kick Stand

$28.99
Hori Starter Kit

$39.99
MyCharge PowerGame
Penny-Punching Princess (Avail. Tue.)

$49.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Gaming Headset: Carbon

$59.99
Splatoon 2: Starter Edition

XBox One :xb1:

$14.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

$25.99
Disneyland Adventures

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Gaming Headset: Carbon

$59.99
Forza Motorsport 7

$99.99
Hori Overdrive Racing Wheel

$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Controller

$199.99
Razer Atrox Arcade Stick

$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

$499
XBox One X 1TB Console

PC :pc:

$19.99
Speedlink Torid Wireless Gamepad

$29.99
Speedlink Phantom Hawk Flightstick

$34.99
Emio Edge Super Gamepad

$39
Speedlink Drift O.Z. Racing Wheel

$39.99
Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Gaming Headset: Carbon

$77.49 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $97.49
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Headset

$89
Roccat Leadr Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse

$98 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $132.59
Hauppauge! HD PVR Rocket Game Recorder

$99.99
HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset

$109.99
Razer Blackwidow Chromas RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$119.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Thrustmaster T3PA Pro Add-on Pedal Set

$129.99
Roccat Sova Mechanical Gaming Lapboard

$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Controller

Miscellaneous

$8.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99
Old Skool Super Controller: SNES Classic Edition

$19.99
Hyperkin EVA Hard Shell Carrying Case for SNES Classic

$34.99
Emio Edge Super Gamepad

$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $89.99
Retro-bit RetroDuo Portable Console V2.0

Blu-Ray :br:

$2.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $3.99
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Big
The Book Thief
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Don Jon
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Fantastic 4 (2015)
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)
The Good Shepherd
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)
Night Catches Us
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Robocop (2014) (Blu+DVD)
Robots (Blu+DVD)
Taken 2
Taken 3
Teen Wolf
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Visioneers

$4.99
The Breakfast Club
Casino (1999)
Crash
Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)
Fast & Furious 6 (Blu+DVD)
Jobs (Blu+DVD)
Knocked Up
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Non-Stop (Blu+DVD)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Blu+DVD)
Seventh Son (Blu+DVD)
Slap Shot
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
Warcraft (Blu+DVD)
The World's End (Blu+DVD)

$8.99
Hell or High Water (Blu+DVD)
Inglourious Basterds (Blu+DVD)
Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)

$9.99
Django Unchained (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)
The Hateful Eight (Blu+DVD)

$12.99
John Wick (Blu+DVD)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (Blu+DVD)

$14.99
3:10 to Yuma (4K+Blu)
Battleship (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Hell or High Water (4K+Blu)
John Wick (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)

$16.99
Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Grinchmas Edition (4K+Blu)
Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)
Extreme Nature Collection (4K)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Sing (4K+Blu)
Split (4K+Blu)
Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)

$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Blu+DVD)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Brave (Blu+DVD)
Frozen (Blu+DVD)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Blu+DVD)
Tangled (Blu+DVD)

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $21.99
Murder on the Orient Express (2017) (Blu+DVD)

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99
Deepwater Horizon (4K+Blu)
Hacksaw Ridge (4K+Blu)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)
The Last Witch Hunter (4K+Blu)
Patriot's Day (4K+Blu)

$22.99
American Made (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)

$22.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
Murder on the Orient Express (2017) (4K+Blu)

$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Back to the Future: 25th Anniversary Trilogy
The Bourne Ultimate Collection

$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $34.99
Jurassic Park: Ultimate Trilogy

$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Fast & Furious: The Ultimate Ride Collection

Price Varies
Cinderella (2015) (Blu+DVD)
Mulan/Mulan II
Pocahontas/Pocahontas II
The Princess and the Frog

DVD

Price Varies
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
 

CaoPi  

CaoPi

Posted Today, 07:36 AM

Thanks Fido


MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!

 

https://www.cheapass...misc/?p=1259801

