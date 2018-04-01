Fry's Ads 4/1-7

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $17.99
Emio Dual Charge Station
$48.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Gaming Headset: Carbon
$77.49 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $97.49
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Headset
$129.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Stick
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Stick
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Stick
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Stick
$299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR
$399
PS4 1TB Pro Console
Switch
$3.99
Nyko Kick Stand
$28.99
Hori Starter Kit
$39.99
MyCharge PowerGame
Penny-Punching Princess (Avail. Tue.)
$49.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Gaming Headset: Carbon
$59.99
Splatoon 2: Starter Edition
XBox One
$14.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
$25.99
Disneyland Adventures
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Gaming Headset: Carbon
$59.99
Forza Motorsport 7
$99.99
Hori Overdrive Racing Wheel
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Controller
$199.99
Razer Atrox Arcade Stick
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console
PC
$19.99
Speedlink Torid Wireless Gamepad
$29.99
Speedlink Phantom Hawk Flightstick
$34.99
Emio Edge Super Gamepad
$39
Speedlink Drift O.Z. Racing Wheel
$39.99
Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Gaming Headset: Carbon
$77.49 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $97.49
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Headset
$89
Roccat Leadr Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse
$98 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $132.59
Hauppauge! HD PVR Rocket Game Recorder
$99.99
HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset
$109.99
Razer Blackwidow Chromas RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$119.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Thrustmaster T3PA Pro Add-on Pedal Set
$129.99
Roccat Sova Mechanical Gaming Lapboard
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Controller
Miscellaneous
$8.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99
Old Skool Super Controller: SNES Classic Edition
$19.99
Hyperkin EVA Hard Shell Carrying Case for SNES Classic
$34.99
Emio Edge Super Gamepad
$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $89.99
Retro-bit RetroDuo Portable Console V2.0
Blu-Ray
$2.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $3.99
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Big
The Book Thief
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Don Jon
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Fantastic 4 (2015)
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)
The Good Shepherd
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)
Night Catches Us
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Robocop (2014) (Blu+DVD)
Robots (Blu+DVD)
Taken 2
Taken 3
Teen Wolf
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Visioneers
$4.99
The Breakfast Club
Casino (1999)
Crash
Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)
Fast & Furious 6 (Blu+DVD)
Jobs (Blu+DVD)
Knocked Up
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Non-Stop (Blu+DVD)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Blu+DVD)
Seventh Son (Blu+DVD)
Slap Shot
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
Warcraft (Blu+DVD)
The World's End (Blu+DVD)
$8.99
Hell or High Water (Blu+DVD)
Inglourious Basterds (Blu+DVD)
Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)
$9.99
Django Unchained (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)
The Hateful Eight (Blu+DVD)
$12.99
John Wick (Blu+DVD)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (Blu+DVD)
$14.99
3:10 to Yuma (4K+Blu)
Battleship (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Hell or High Water (4K+Blu)
John Wick (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$16.99
Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Grinchmas Edition (4K+Blu)
Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)
Extreme Nature Collection (4K)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Sing (4K+Blu)
Split (4K+Blu)
Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)
$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Blu+DVD)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Brave (Blu+DVD)
Frozen (Blu+DVD)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Blu+DVD)
Tangled (Blu+DVD)
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $21.99
Murder on the Orient Express (2017) (Blu+DVD)
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99
Deepwater Horizon (4K+Blu)
Hacksaw Ridge (4K+Blu)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)
The Last Witch Hunter (4K+Blu)
Patriot's Day (4K+Blu)
$22.99
American Made (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)
$22.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
Murder on the Orient Express (2017) (4K+Blu)
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Back to the Future: 25th Anniversary Trilogy
The Bourne Ultimate Collection
$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $34.99
Jurassic Park: Ultimate Trilogy
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Fast & Furious: The Ultimate Ride Collection
Price Varies
Cinderella (2015) (Blu+DVD)
Mulan/Mulan II
Pocahontas/Pocahontas II
The Princess and the Frog
DVD
Price Varies
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
