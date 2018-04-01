Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #539: Deputy Rook Killemall

CAGcast #539: Deputy Rook Killemall

The gang talks Far Cry 5 and how much story matters in huge open world games, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, Sea of Thieves, Atari, and so much more!

Metal gear survive $15.76(PS4) on amazon

By spiderman8576, Today, 08:35 PM

#1 spiderman8576  

spiderman8576

Posted Today, 08:35 PM

https://www.amazon.c...4/dp/B076QSS8XX

 

 

 

lol

 

 

 

lol


#2 FlyingMonkey9  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 08:45 PM

Even free with ps+ the game is barely worth checking out.

Check out my trade list! Lots of PS3 and handheld goodness :ps3:  :3ds:  :psp:

#3 Josh1billion  

Josh1billion

Posted Today, 09:01 PM

Wasn't expecting much, but the beta was actually pretty fun.  Still holding out for sub-$10 though.


Josh1billion.png

 

Resident brogrammer

Website | Twitter | Facebook

 

#4 xprototypej  

xprototypej

Posted Today, 09:10 PM

guess I will wait until is free on PSN then. 


______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

xprototypej.png

#5 breakingcustoms  

breakingcustoms

Posted Today, 09:21 PM

It's been dropping steadily for the past few days. I'll wait for $10 then give it a go

596772.png

#6 JoshTX  

JoshTX

Posted Today, 09:24 PM

Would've snagged it if the single player didn't require you to be online. I don't like games that aren't at least somewhat future-proofed. And considering it sold so poorly, the servers will probably be taken down sooner rather than later, rendering this game into a cup coaster. 


joshTX.png

#7 GreyFox787  

GreyFox787

Posted Today, 09:34 PM

Game is excellent...shame blind, ignorant haters don't give it a shot.

#8 iHack  

iHack

Posted Today, 09:54 PM

Game is excellent...shame blind, ignorant haters don't give it a shot.


I have to ask, are you being sarcastic or not? I have been a huge MGS fan but can’t keep up with all the rhetoric around Konami and whatnot. I am tempted to buy this game especially at this price... as a huge MGS fan, I do hope this is real and will bite, thanks.
Posted Image

#9 spiderman8576  

spiderman8576

Posted Today, 10:05 PM

the single player is actually pretty solid and complete (lol mgsv)

 

post game is ok, coop is pretty fun. i think it's definitely worth $16. 

 

like that one guy said about not selling too well and being online only, it'll be best to get it early while people are still playing if you want to enjoy coop


#10 JohnnySako  

JohnnySako

Posted Today, 10:09 PM

Thanks op. Thinking of getting two copies so my son and I can play co-op.

#11 SlimSkeletor  

SlimSkeletor

Posted Today, 10:30 PM

Konami kills this deal.


#12 AsherFischell  

AsherFischell

Posted Today, 10:41 PM

I'd rather throw $16 into a fountain than give Konami money.


