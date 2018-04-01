Metal gear survive $15.76(PS4) on amazon

https://www.amazon.c...4/dp/B076QSS8XX
Posted Today, 08:35 PM
Posted Today, 08:45 PM
Posted Today, 09:01 PM
Wasn't expecting much, but the beta was actually pretty fun. Still holding out for sub-$10 though.
Posted Today, 09:10 PM
guess I will wait until is free on PSN then.
Posted Today, 09:21 PM
Posted Today, 09:24 PM
Would've snagged it if the single player didn't require you to be online. I don't like games that aren't at least somewhat future-proofed. And considering it sold so poorly, the servers will probably be taken down sooner rather than later, rendering this game into a cup coaster.
Posted Today, 09:34 PM
Posted Today, 09:54 PM
Game is excellent...shame blind, ignorant haters don't give it a shot.
Posted Today, 10:05 PM
the single player is actually pretty solid and complete (lol mgsv)
post game is ok, coop is pretty fun. i think it's definitely worth $16.
like that one guy said about not selling too well and being online only, it'll be best to get it early while people are still playing if you want to enjoy coop
Posted Today, 10:09 PM
Posted Today, 10:30 PM
Konami kills this deal.
Posted Today, 10:41 PM
I'd rather throw $16 into a fountain than give Konami money.