Metal gear survive $15.76(PS4) on amazon(deal dead)

I have to ask, are you being sarcastic or not? I have been a huge MGS fan but can’t keep up with all the rhetoric around Konami and whatnot. I am tempted to buy this game especially at this price... as a huge MGS fan, I do hope this is real and will bite, thanks.

I own this game and I can say - it's worth the $16 price tag.



The negative reviews and press is only by people who really suck at Survival games and can't understand the fundamentals, and those who can't take off their Kojima blinders for a moment.



It's true, you need an Online connection to play. There is a full single player story that also all you acquire & earn there does carry over to Multiplayer and visa versa, so you can switch back and forth with the same character. There's several fun nods to the MGS series hidden in this game, there are more enemy types then just the crystalized "Zombies" and there's more strategy into it then just stab stab stab hide behind a fence, and you don't need to pay for any microtransactions to play this game - let alone need another save game slot. I put several hours into this and im still gaining new items, weapons, and abilities for my character, as well as building your base which makes your survival much more easier to progress in the game. but if you want to buy anything, the option is there, and you do earn free SV Currency by just logging in to play daily.



The multiplayer, for me, is the funnest aspect of this game, working together and fighting off enemies together, plus you are rewarded heavily after each round which is a nice incentive, especially if you get stuck or need to boost yourself in the Single Player mode.



The game plays like MGSV which has one of the best gameplay engines out there, plus it adds elements from other Survival games such as MGS3, Monster Hunter, Minecraft, and Dont Starve. I think you'll enjoy it. Not the best Metal Gear game, but it's a fun journey.



...and yes, it's a pseudo story - so the events in this game, bare no damage to the canon story created in the main line.