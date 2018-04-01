Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

The gang discuss Far Cry 5, changes to God of War, and important films such as Boss Baby and Freddie Got Fingered.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * - 1 votes

Metal gear survive $15.76(PS4) on amazon(deal dead)

By spiderman8576, Apr 01 2018 08:35 PM

#1 spiderman8576   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   102 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

spiderman8576

Posted 01 April 2018 - 08:35 PM

https://www.amazon.c...4/dp/B076QSS8XX
Edit $17.76 now


Edit : dead
...



lol

#2 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   3890 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted 01 April 2018 - 08:45 PM

Even free with ps+ the game is barely worth checking out.

Check out my trade list! Lots of PS3 and handheld goodness :ps3:  :3ds:  :psp:

#3 Josh1billion   ボディビルダー CAGiversary!   2069 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

Josh1billion

Posted 01 April 2018 - 09:01 PM

Wasn't expecting much, but the beta was actually pretty fun.  Still holding out for sub-$10 though.


Josh1billion.png

 

Resident brogrammer

Website | Twitter | Facebook

 

#4 xprototypej  

xprototypej

Posted 01 April 2018 - 09:10 PM

guess I will wait until is free on PSN then. 


______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

xprototypej.png

#5 breakingcustoms   To The Max! CAGiversary!   2813 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

breakingcustoms

Posted 01 April 2018 - 09:21 PM

It's been dropping steadily for the past few days. I'll wait for $10 then give it a go

596772.png

#6 JoshTX   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2348 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

JoshTX

Posted 01 April 2018 - 09:24 PM

Would've snagged it if the single player didn't require you to be online. I don't like games that aren't at least somewhat future-proofed. And considering it sold so poorly, the servers will probably be taken down sooner rather than later, rendering this game into a cup coaster. 


joshTX.png

#7 GreyFox787   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   743 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

GreyFox787

Posted 01 April 2018 - 09:34 PM

Game is excellent...shame blind, ignorant haters don't give it a shot.

#8 iHack   1337 H4X0R CAGiversary!   773 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

iHack

Posted 01 April 2018 - 09:54 PM

Game is excellent...shame blind, ignorant haters don't give it a shot.


I have to ask, are you being sarcastic or not? I have been a huge MGS fan but can’t keep up with all the rhetoric around Konami and whatnot. I am tempted to buy this game especially at this price... as a huge MGS fan, I do hope this is real and will bite, thanks.
Posted Image

#9 spiderman8576   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   102 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

spiderman8576

Posted 01 April 2018 - 10:05 PM

the single player is actually pretty solid and complete (lol mgsv)

 

post game is ok, coop is pretty fun. i think it's definitely worth $16. 

 

like that one guy said about not selling too well and being online only, it'll be best to get it early while people are still playing if you want to enjoy coop


#10 JohnnySako   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   455 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

JohnnySako

Posted 01 April 2018 - 10:09 PM

Thanks op. Thinking of getting two copies so my son and I can play co-op.

#11 SlimSkeletor  

SlimSkeletor

Posted 01 April 2018 - 10:30 PM

Konami kills this deal.


#12 AsherFischell   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   293 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

AsherFischell

Posted 01 April 2018 - 10:41 PM

I'd rather throw $16 into a fountain than give Konami money.


#13 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 01 April 2018 - 11:23 PM

the single player is actually pretty solid and complete (lol mgsv)


I don't remember it being unfinished but I keep seeing this when survive gets mentioned.

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#14 MaximusDM   What is a man!? CAGiversary!   329 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

MaximusDM

Posted 01 April 2018 - 11:38 PM

They can't even give it away.


#15 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12689 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted 01 April 2018 - 11:42 PM

Game is excellent...shame blind, ignorant haters don't give it a shot.

And damn proud of it!


Posted Image

#16 NiiNJA   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   378 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

NiiNJA

Posted 01 April 2018 - 11:48 PM

1 month after release lol


#17 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   445 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted 02 April 2018 - 12:14 AM

$15.67 now and dropping. Going to wait for 9.99 I think or for it to hit 5 Below’s Shelves.

#18 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted 02 April 2018 - 12:42 AM

Let's all please take a moment of silence in honor of all those who bought this on day 1.

#19 HCHecxz   The Hecxzellent One CAGiversary!   573 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

HCHecxz

Posted 02 April 2018 - 12:50 AM

I have to ask, are you being sarcastic or not? I have been a huge MGS fan but can’t keep up with all the rhetoric around Konami and whatnot. I am tempted to buy this game especially at this price... as a huge MGS fan, I do hope this is real and will bite, thanks.

I own this game and I can say - it's worth the $16 price tag.

The negative reviews and press is only by people who really suck at Survival games and can't understand the fundamentals, and those who can't take off their Kojima blinders for a moment.

It's true, you need an Online connection to play. There is a full single player story that also all you acquire & earn there does carry over to Multiplayer and visa versa, so you can switch back and forth with the same character. There's several fun nods to the MGS series hidden in this game, there are more enemy types then just the crystalized "Zombies" and there's more strategy into it then just stab stab stab hide behind a fence, and you don't need to pay for any microtransactions to play this game - let alone need another save game slot. I put several hours into this and im still gaining new items, weapons, and abilities for my character, as well as building your base which makes your survival much more easier to progress in the game. but if you want to buy anything, the option is there, and you do earn free SV Currency by just logging in to play daily.

The multiplayer, for me, is the funnest aspect of this game, working together and fighting off enemies together, plus you are rewarded heavily after each round which is a nice incentive, especially if you get stuck or need to boost yourself in the Single Player mode.

The game plays like MGSV which has one of the best gameplay engines out there, plus it adds elements from other Survival games such as MGS3, Monster Hunter, Minecraft, and Dont Starve. I think you'll enjoy it. Not the best Metal Gear game, but it's a fun journey.

...and yes, it's a pseudo story - so the events in this game, bare no damage to the canon story created in the main line.


The Hecxz-ellent One of CAG.com

Posted Image

#20 Killbomb   Waiting for Darkness CAGiversary!   3348 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Killbomb

Posted 02 April 2018 - 01:39 AM

I own this game and I can say - it's worth the $16 price tag.

The negative reviews and press is only by people who really suck at Survival games and can't understand the fundamentals, and those who can't take off their Kojima blinders for a moment.

It's true, you need an Online connection to play. There is a full single player story that also all you acquire & earn there does carry over to Multiplayer and visa versa, so you can switch back and forth with the same character. There's several fun nods to the MGS series hidden in this game, there are more enemy types then just the crystalized "Zombies" and there's more strategy into it then just stab stab stab hide behind a fence, and you don't need to pay for any microtransactions to play this game - let alone need another save game slot. I put several hours into this and im still gaining new items, weapons, and abilities for my character, as well as building your base which makes your survival much more easier to progress in the game. but if you want to buy anything, the option is there, and you do earn free SV Currency by just logging in to play daily.

The multiplayer, for me, is the funnest aspect of this game, working together and fighting off enemies together, plus you are rewarded heavily after each round which is a nice incentive, especially if you get stuck or need to boost yourself in the Single Player mode.

The game plays like MGSV which has one of the best gameplay engines out there, plus it adds elements from other Survival games such as MGS3, Monster Hunter, Minecraft, and Dont Starve. I think you'll enjoy it. Not the best Metal Gear game, but it's a fun journey.

...and yes, it's a pseudo story - so the events in this game, bare no damage to the canon story created in the main line.

Spot on description of the game in my opinion. I really enjoyed playing through the campaign and doing some multiplayer but my interest level did drop quite a bit after finishing the story. Getting new team members to help build your bases up is frustrating since it's based on getting random side quests from current team members which usually end up being finding a container with nothing useful inside. I think it's still worth a shot at this price to anyone who's even slightly interested. 


Killbomb.png
 

#21 midloo   User No. 2 CAGiversary!   2074 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

midloo

Posted 02 April 2018 - 02:18 AM

It's a fun game. Too much drama from the gaming community. It seems to love to have something to be pissed off about.

848734.png

#22 Olengie   Your Waifu is Kusoge. Except Mine CAGiversary!   10599 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

Olengie

Posted 02 April 2018 - 02:52 AM

I'll buy it for 10


gallery_349297_8234_6637.jpg

Designed By Lilchiji

Spoiler

Spoiler

#23 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   4895 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted 02 April 2018 - 02:53 AM

I don't remember it being unfinished but I keep seeing this when survive gets mentioned.


MGS V had an entire third act cut due to budget issues / Kojima drama. There’s a cutscene that was produced but never finished that creates some closer connections to MGS1 but most people are annoyed by the fact V wasn’t finished as envisioned, instead having a ton of repetition.

My understanding is that by the end of Survive, it ties into the actual series canon.

Reminds me of another unfinished game, Brutal Legend, that had an amazing build up to a third act that never came, instead killing the big bad in one simple battle.

#24 AsherFischell   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   293 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

AsherFischell

Posted 02 April 2018 - 04:09 AM

MGS V had an entire third act cut due to budget issues / Kojima drama. There’s a cutscene that was produced but never finished that creates some closer connections to MGS1 but most people are annoyed by the fact V wasn’t finished as envisioned, instead having a ton of repetition.

My understanding is that by the end of Survive, it ties into the actual series canon.

Reminds me of another unfinished game, Brutal Legend, that had an amazing build up to a third act that never came, instead killing the big bad in one simple battle.

 

 

I like to comment on this when I can.  An entire third act was not cut.  The final segment of the game was one last mission and was not going to be remotely comparable in scope to Act I.  Act II was also not comparable in scope to Act 1, because Act 1 is the body of the game and Act II is functionally the epilogue.  We know this is mostly by design because it closely echoes the structure of Peace Walker, where you do a stream of uninterrupted story missions and then have to grind sidequests in order to unlock the last missions.  MGS V is indeed missing its ending and has some stuff cut, but the game as it exists appears to be almost entirely complete.  The idea that it's missing a giant chunk and that we were left with something woefully unfinished is simply a misunderstanding.


#25 e3man01   Cheap Assin' before most of you even picked up a controller CAGiversary!   306 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

e3man01

Posted 02 April 2018 - 04:23 AM

I can survive w/o owning this, I'm geared towards having a solid mettle.😎

#26 Timezones   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   85 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Timezones

Posted 02 April 2018 - 04:29 AM

Down to $15.53 - PS4. $19.87 - XB1

In all seriousness, it’s a pretty decent game. I bit when it finally dropped below $20 and am happy with the purchase. I totally get it if someone doesn’t want to support Konami, but if you don’t care - you could to a lot worse for $15.

#27 KrebStar   Blowhole CAGiversary!   545 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

KrebStar

Posted 02 April 2018 - 05:04 AM

The biggest problem with this game (besides the internet hate orgy) is the fact that people focused on the Metal Gear part of the title while entirely ignoring the Survive part. Metal Gear Survive is, shockingly, a survival game, mixed with a loot game, mixed with Metal Gear. If survival game aspects are not for you, such as scavenging, eating, crafting, base building and farming, then do not play this game. You will hate it. If that sort of game interests you, maybe give it a chance. The Fox engine and MGSV gameplay really elevate the experience.

 

If you're reading reviews/opinions online, take them all (good and bad) with a huge grain of salt. Due to the internet drama surrounding this game, you get a lot of hyperbole all around, and a whole lot of clickbait shenanigans. If you do intend to get this game, I would suggest sooner rather than later, as the endgame (loot and xp, in particular) revolves heavily around co-op, and that player base will only get smaller over time. The developers have been quite good about patches and updates, and have done a hell of a job listening to the community.


#28 Jackie Chandler   Jamanandayo! CAGiversary!   3163 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Jackie Chandler

Posted 02 April 2018 - 05:36 AM


"JackieChandler has managed to make a BBCS:EX combo video that showcases what can quite possibly be the least practical combos ever created in a fighting game." -SRK

#29 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1837 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted 02 April 2018 - 06:11 AM

It's a fun game. Too much drama from the gaming community. It seems to love to have something to be pissed off about.


Or it IS just a mediocre game that most people didn’t enjoy because while not bad, it’s nothing special? People are entitled to an opinion on both sides.

#30 CaoPi   (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10574 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted 02 April 2018 - 08:11 AM

$10 for extra character slot kills the deal

MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!

 

https://www.cheapass...misc/?p=1259801

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy