Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #539: Deputy Rook Killemall

CAGcast #539: Deputy Rook Killemall

The gang talks Far Cry 5 and how much story matters in huge open world games, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, Sea of Thieves, Atari, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Playstation VR Doom Bundle Dell $199 + free $25 Dell Gift Card

By sevast, Yesterday, 08:39 PM

#1 sevast   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   335 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

sevast

Posted Yesterday, 08:39 PM

https://www.dell.com...a9934332/gaming

 

I think all the doom bundles are v2? These are getting crazy cheap!


#2 dchrisd   F.U. Rosalina! ~ Daisy <3 CAGiversary!   1627 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

dchrisd

Posted Yesterday, 08:43 PM

Knowing Dell, it could be a repackaged bundle.  No guarantee its a v2


Posted Image

#3 MidnightMarauder74   Proud CAG (not CAGer) CAGiversary!   814 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

MidnightMarauder74

Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM

Knowing Dell, it could be a repackaged bundle. No guarantee its a v2


According to the part # listed for this item, it’s the official Doom bundle. But like you said, it could be a repackaged bundle.

#4 TheRealRizzo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   105 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

TheRealRizzo

Posted Yesterday, 08:56 PM

should be able to price match at BB

#5 dchrisd   F.U. Rosalina! ~ Daisy <3 CAGiversary!   1627 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

dchrisd

Posted Yesterday, 09:10 PM

According to the part # listed for this item, it’s the official Doom bundle. But like you said, it could be a repackaged bundle.

Good point.  But Dell's descriptions aren't really known for their accuracy. 


Posted Image

#6 yasqueen80  

yasqueen80

Posted Yesterday, 09:11 PM

This is the new headset? I shouldn't be spending money but this seems like a great deal.

#7 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 09:15 PM

Knowing Dell, it could be a repackaged bundle. No guarantee its a v2


Is this a thing? Haven't heard about this.

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#8 dchrisd   F.U. Rosalina! ~ Daisy <3 CAGiversary!   1627 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

dchrisd

Posted Yesterday, 09:29 PM

Is this a thing? Haven't heard about this.

If this were Best Buy, Walmart, or Target, I wouldn't really even question it.  But Dell is the type of company that would repackage something like this and pass it off as a legit bundle.  

 

Another comment mentioned the part number looks legit, but again, it's Dell. The gift card isn't even guaranteed.  Dell will pull it and then you have to rely on screenshots and their horrible customer service to get it resolved.


Posted Image

#9 Chimeratwin  

Chimeratwin

Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM

Even without the gift card this is an insanely good deal, if I hadn't just bought mine two weeks ago I would have jumped on it. 


#10 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2531 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM

Dead. I'm actually in the market for a PSVR, but I don't want to spend $ at Dell and I didn't have enough in BB GC to PM there.

 

EDIT:  Oh wait, it's back.


#11 icemangooch   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   97 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

icemangooch

Posted Yesterday, 10:42 PM

Deal is dead. Was this a flash sale or something? Wish I had seen this thread sooner.

#12 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Yesterday, 11:12 PM

I tought Sony has permanently drop the price on some of the bundles or all of them. So maybe this wasent a deal?

#13 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2531 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted Yesterday, 11:15 PM

I tought Sony has permanently drop the price on some of the bundles or all of them. So maybe this wasent a deal?

No, the $299.99 MSRP for this bundle is the dropped, new price. The sale is for lower than that.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy