Playstation VR Doom Bundle Dell $199 + free $25 Dell Gift Card

https://www.dell.com...a9934332/gaming
I think all the doom bundles are v2? These are getting crazy cheap!
Posted Yesterday, 08:39 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:43 PM
Knowing Dell, it could be a repackaged bundle. No guarantee its a v2
Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:56 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:10 PM
According to the part # listed for this item, it’s the official Doom bundle. But like you said, it could be a repackaged bundle.
Good point. But Dell's descriptions aren't really known for their accuracy.
Posted Yesterday, 09:11 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:15 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:29 PM
Is this a thing? Haven't heard about this.
If this were Best Buy, Walmart, or Target, I wouldn't really even question it. But Dell is the type of company that would repackage something like this and pass it off as a legit bundle.
Another comment mentioned the part number looks legit, but again, it's Dell. The gift card isn't even guaranteed. Dell will pull it and then you have to rely on screenshots and their horrible customer service to get it resolved.
Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM
Even without the gift card this is an insanely good deal, if I hadn't just bought mine two weeks ago I would have jumped on it.
Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM
Dead. I'm actually in the market for a PSVR, but I don't want to spend $ at Dell and I didn't have enough in BB GC to PM there.
EDIT: Oh wait, it's back.
Posted Yesterday, 10:42 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:12 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:15 PM
I tought Sony has permanently drop the price on some of the bundles or all of them. So maybe this wasent a deal?
No, the $299.99 MSRP for this bundle is the dropped, new price. The sale is for lower than that.