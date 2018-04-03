Uncharted Lost Legacy (PS4) $19.99 at Redbox - Today Only
#2
#3
Eh. Considering it's been $20 new at various stores in the past. Gonna wait until $9.99 or lower to grab it.
#4
#5
First thing resembling a deal from Redbox in a while, since they jacked up their used game prices and called it a "sale."
i guess you missed all the $5 and $10 games on sale? or you are thinking of gamefly?
#6
It's been cheaper before, even new I think
#7
In the past week or two?
I follow Redbox deals closely, and a couple weeks ago they raised the prices of most of their games; $5 games became $10, $10 became $15, etc. And they said that they were "on sale."
#8
Eh. Considering it's been $20 new at various stores in the past. Gonna wait until $9.99 or lower to grab it.
Pretty sure it was $10 new at GameStop a few months back.
#9
Lets be honest here: nobody wanted this game in the first place. Kinda like Foo Fighters after Kurt died.