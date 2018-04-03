Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #539: Deputy Rook Killemall

CAGcast #539: Deputy Rook Killemall

The gang talks Far Cry 5 and how much story matters in huge open world games, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, Sea of Thieves, Atari, and so much more!

Uncharted Lost Legacy (PS4) $19.99 at Redbox - Today Only

By CheapyD, Today, 02:01 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 02:01 PM

http://www.redbox.co...lost-legacy-ps4

#2 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted Today, 03:07 PM

Eh. Considering it's been $20 new at various stores in the past. Gonna wait until $9.99 or lower to grab it. 


keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 03:12 PM

First thing resembling a deal from Redbox in a while, since they jacked up their used game prices and called it a "sale."

#4 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 03:13 PM

First thing resembling a deal from Redbox in a while, since they jacked up their used game prices and called it a "sale."

i guess you missed all the $5 and $10 games on sale? or you are thinking of gamefly?


SuperMario64  

SuperMario64

Posted Today, 03:19 PM

It's been cheaper before, even new I think


keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 03:39 PM

i guess you missed all the $5 and $10 games on sale? or you are thinking of gamefly?

In the past week or two?

I follow Redbox deals closely, and a couple weeks ago they raised the prices of most of their games; $5 games became $10, $10 became $15, etc. And they said that they were "on sale."

lochdoun  

lochdoun

Posted Today, 03:56 PM

Eh. Considering it's been $20 new at various stores in the past. Gonna wait until $9.99 or lower to grab it.


Pretty sure it was $10 new at GameStop a few months back.
Currently playing: :pc: Tropico 4 | :360: Reckoning

Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Today, 04:37 PM

Lets be honest here: nobody wanted this game in the first place. Kinda like Foo Fighters after Kurt died. :lol:


JodouKastBizmuth.jpg

