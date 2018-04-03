Jump to content

Dark Souls III: Fire Fades Edition $19.99/$15.99 GCU @ BBY

By FullmetalPain22, Today, 02:59 PM

#1 FullmetalPain22  

FullmetalPain22

Posted Today, 02:59 PM

https://www.bestbuy....ion-4/5834602.p


#2 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 03:54 PM

Sweet. Just got this a few weeks ago for 24, great to get 8 back

#3 omegafox84  

omegafox84

Posted Today, 04:26 PM

i was waiting for this price. it's not available for shipping at the moment but luckily the store i go to has it for pickup. thank you!


#4 Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Today, 04:31 PM

Very slick, can't wait for the DS remaster next month though. Better game IMO. ;)


JodouKastBizmuth.jpg

