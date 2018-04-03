https://www.bestbuy....ion-4/5834602.p
Dark Souls III: Fire Fades Edition $19.99/$15.99 GCU @ BBY
By FullmetalPain22, Today, 02:59 PM
#1
Posted Today, 02:59 PM
- omegafox84 likes this
#2
Posted Today, 03:54 PM
Sweet. Just got this a few weeks ago for 24, great to get 8 back
#3
Posted Today, 04:26 PM
i was waiting for this price. it's not available for shipping at the moment but luckily the store i go to has it for pickup. thank you!
#4 Infamous CAGiversary! 13225 Posts Joined 9.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:31 PM
Very slick, can't wait for the DS remaster next month though. Better game IMO.