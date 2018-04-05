Walmart $60 FS - Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Bonus Ematic Nintendo Switch Travel Carrying Cas+ Screen Protector
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1429 Posts Joined 8.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:49 AM
https://www.walmart....NT&oid=223073.1
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1778 Posts Joined 11.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:41 AM
I have that case and it’s pretty decent. It’s black on top and red on the bottom. The biggest problem though is that it’s not tall enough to house the NS power supply, the screen protector is average but it’s included for free. The case plus the screen protector came with my Walmart Nintendo Switch bundle for free.
#3 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3425 Posts Joined 4.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:59 AM