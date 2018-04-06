Best Buy Ad 4/8-4/14

New Releases Available Tuesday:
- Extinction $59.99 + Free $10 Best Buy E-Gift Card
- R.B.I. Baseball 18 $29.99
Everything Else:
- Save $20 on Xbox One X Enhanced Games when you buy an Xbox One X Console (https://www.bestbuy....at1496426811609)
- Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller when you buy an Xbox One Console
- Save $10 on 3 or 6-Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Wireless Controller
- Free Controller Gear Skin and Screen Protector Kit with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch Console (The Legend of Zelda or Super Mario Odyssey)
- Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament Wired Gaming Headset $149.99 Save $50
- Xbox One Talon Media Remote $14.99 Save $5
- Hori Mini Controller for PS4 $19.99 Save $10
New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:
- The Greatest Showman $19.99
- The Greatest Showman Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99
- The Greatest Showman 4K $24.99
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay $16.99 Save $3
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay Limited Edition $21.99 Save $3
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay 4K $24.99 Save $3
- All the Money in the World $19.99 Save $5
- Molly's Game $19.99 Save $3
- Phantom Thread $19.99 Save $3
- The Incredible Hulk 4K $18.99 Save $1