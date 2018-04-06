Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

The gang discuss Far Cry 5, changes to God of War, and important films such as Boss Baby and Freddie Got Fingered.

* - - - - 1 votes

Best Buy Ad 4/8-4/14

By Tyrok, Today, 06:40 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 06:40 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Extinction $59.99 + Free $10 Best Buy E-Gift Card
  • :ps4: R.B.I. Baseball 18 $29.99

Everything Else:

  • Save $20 on Xbox One X Enhanced Games when you buy an Xbox One X Console (https://www.bestbuy....at1496426811609)
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller when you buy an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6-Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Wireless Controller
  • Free Controller Gear Skin and Screen Protector Kit with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch Console (The Legend of Zelda or Super Mario Odyssey)
  • Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament Wired Gaming Headset $149.99 Save $50
  • Xbox One Talon Media Remote $14.99 Save $5
  • Hori Mini Controller for PS4 $19.99 Save $10

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • The Greatest Showman $19.99
  • The Greatest Showman Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99
  • The Greatest Showman 4K $24.99
  • Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay $16.99 Save $3
  • Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay Limited Edition $21.99 Save $3
  • Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay 4K $24.99 Save $3
  • All the Money in the World $19.99 Save $5
  • Molly's Game $19.99 Save $3
  • Phantom Thread $19.99 Save $3
  • The Incredible Hulk 4K $18.99 Save $1

illatwill  

illatwill

Posted Today, 06:42 PM

Brutal, thank you anyway OP.


EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 06:58 PM

worst sale ever. 


Kaiser499  

Kaiser499

Posted Today, 07:04 PM

BestBuy might have had a data breach.

 

https://www.usatoday...each/493690002/


Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 07:13 PM

Wow, this is one of the weakest ads I've seen for Best Buy in awhile.  


CamperinaBush  

CamperinaBush

Posted Today, 07:20 PM

Any TCL tv sightings?

token2k6  

token2k6

Posted Today, 07:44 PM

Came here looking for a Far Cry 5 deal...too soon? Idk its gotta happen in 45 days if I go buy it today..paycheck burning that hole!

slimninedime  

slimninedime

Posted Today, 07:48 PM

Came looking for a TCL deal before the 6 series arrives, guess I have to keep wishing

#9 fastitocalon   \mm/ \mm/ CAGiversary!   595 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

fastitocalon

Posted Today, 07:51 PM

You shouldn't go chasing waterfalls, just stick to the rivers and the lakes that you are used to.

Came looking for a TCL deal before the 6 series arrives, guess I have to keep wishing


Dranakin  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 07:53 PM

Came here looking for a Far Cry 5 deal...too soon? Idk its gotta happen in 45 days if I go buy it today..paycheck burning that hole!


Too soon for BB, but it was $45 on Newegg the other day. I know, not that much off from GCU price, but it shows willingness to put the game on sale already.

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 07:53 PM

Thx Tyrok! Ads like these remind me why it’s wise to load up on Black Friday.

RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted Today, 08:21 PM

Came here looking for a Far Cry 5 deal...too soon? Idk its gotta happen in 45 days if I go buy it today..paycheck burning that hole!


Exactly what I was hoping as well. But realistically we have to give it at least 2 more weeks I would imagine. 40/32 is my jumping in point.

DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Today, 08:27 PM

If the goal of this ad was to make me look up wtf Extinction is... Goal accomplished.

BTW, it comes with a $10 e-gift card, which is different than a $10 reward certificate. Doesn't seem to say you have to pre-order to get it either.

FlyingMonkey9  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 08:48 PM

Just found out far cry 5 has upcoming dlc with one set in Vietnam and the other on Mars so I’m definitely holding out on sale for base game or gold edition

krivas95  

krivas95

Posted Today, 09:31 PM

BestBuy might have had a data breach.
 
https://www.usatoday...each/493690002/


I'm just really surprised at how many people are just ignoring this considering it's something really serious
