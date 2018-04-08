WWE 2K18 $25.99 ($20.79 w/ gcu) BB DOTD

Posted Today, 06:52 AM

If Roman Reigns wins AND Alexa Bliss loses, I'm cancelling my WWE network subscription

Pretty sure you'll be cancelling it then.

Reigns winning is almost certain. Even though I hate him (Reigns), Lesnar seems like he wants to go back to UFC and has had one foot out the door for awhile now. Pretty sure Bliss is gonna lose as well but once Nia Jax wins I'm expecting Carmella to cash in her MITB briefcase. Doubtful they'll have her do it on Asuka (since I dont see her ending her streak anytime soon). Only reason I can see that not happening is because Bliss vs Jax is on the preshow card.