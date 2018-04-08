Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

The gang discuss Far Cry 5, changes to God of War, and important films such as Boss Baby and Freddie Got Fingered.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

WWE 2K18 $25.99 ($20.79 w/ gcu) BB DOTD

By Gdogg, Today, 06:09 AM

#1 Gdogg   Scarlett Johansson's future ex-husband CAGiversary!   495 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

Gdogg

Posted Today, 06:09 AM

PS4

 

Xbox1

 

Switch

 

In honor of wreslemania being tonight, Cheepy said it was okay to post wrestling GIFS   


#2 Gdogg   Scarlett Johansson's future ex-husband CAGiversary!   495 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

Gdogg

Posted Today, 06:17 AM

If Roman Reigns wins AND Alexa Bliss loses, I'm cancelling my WWE network subscription


#3 TheBigHouse   What Up Doe? CAGiversary!   585 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

TheBigHouse

Posted Today, 06:46 AM

Season Pass for Xbox One and PS4 are also on sale for $20 ($10 off the usual price)

#4 Minkyboi   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   163 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Minkyboi

Posted Today, 06:52 AM

If Roman Reigns wins AND Alexa Bliss loses, I'm cancelling my WWE network subscription

Pretty sure you'll be cancelling it then.
Reigns winning is almost certain. Even though I hate him (Reigns), Lesnar seems like he wants to go back to UFC and has had one foot out the door for awhile now. Pretty sure Bliss is gonna lose as well but once Nia Jax wins I'm expecting Carmella to cash in her MITB briefcase. Doubtful they'll have her do it on Asuka (since I dont see her ending her streak anytime soon). Only reason I can see that not happening is because Bliss vs Jax is on the preshow card.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy