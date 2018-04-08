Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

The gang discuss Far Cry 5, changes to God of War, and important films such as Boss Baby and Freddie Got Fingered.

Fry's Ads 4/8-14

By fidodido, Today, 06:37 AM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4570 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Today, 06:37 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :ds:

$149.99
Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld

PS4 :ps4:

$29.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole

$39.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro

$49.99
Digiom Story Sleuth: Hacker's Memory

$69.99
Creative Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds

$199.99
Razer Panthera Arcade Stick

$219.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249.99
Razer Thresher Wireless Surround Gaming Headset

$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)

$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console (w/ $40 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)

(COLOR=cyan]Switch[/COLOR] :switch:

$7.99
Hori Game Card Case 24

$14.99
Clip Grip Power

$16.99
Emio Charge Dock

$19.99
Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase

$39.95
Ultra Street Fighter II

$49.99
Disgaea 5 Complete

XBox One :xb1:

$17.61
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

$29.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole

$39.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro

$59.99
Forza Motorsport 7

$69.99
Creative Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds

$79.99
LucidSound LS25 Stereo Gaming Headset

$99.99
Hori Overdrive Racing Wheel

$219.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249.99
Razer Thresher Wireless Surround Gaming Headset

$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

$499
XBox One X 1TB Console

PC :pc:

$14.99
Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset

$19.99
Enhance GX-H2 Voltaic Stereo Gaming Headset

$24.99
IOGear Kaliber HVER Aluminum Gaming Keyboard

$29.95
IOGear Kaliber Gaming FOKUS Pro Laser Gaming Mouse

$39.99
Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse

$59.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse

$69.99
Creative Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition

$79.99
Logiech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
LucidSound LS25 Stereo Gaming Headset

$149
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$149.99
Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard

Miscellaneous

$4.99
Old Skool NES Classic 6' Extension Cable

$14.99
Nyko Miniboss for NES Classic Edition

$19.99
Hori Wireless Fighting Commander for SNES Classic

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Retro-bit Super Retro-Cade Plug and Play Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$3.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $4.99
12 Years a Slave
Air Force One
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Anastasia/FernGully: The Last Rainforest/Thumbelina
Antwone Fisher/Courage Under Fire/The Siege
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)
Casino Royale (2006)
Chappie
City Slickers
Edward Scissorhands
Fargo
Horton Hears a Who
Life of Pi
Little Nikita
Night at the Museum 1 & 2
Raging Bull
Rain Man
Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who
The Rocky Horror Picture Show

$4.99
Happy Gilmore
Jobs (Blu+DVD)
Knocked Up
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
The World's End (Blu+DVD)

$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $5.99
Mrs. Doubtfire
Office Space
Young Frankenstein

$5.99
The Breakfast Club
Casino (1995)
Dumb and Dumber to (Blu+DVD)
Inglourious Basterds
Mallrats
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Blu+DVD)
Rush (2013) (Blu+DVD)
Slap Shot

$6.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $7.99
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Edward Scissorhands
Gone Girl
Independence Day
Kingsman: The Secret Service
The Wolverine
X-Men: Days of Future Past

$9.99
Cinderella (2015) (Blu+DVD)

$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Deadpool (4K+Blu)
Kingsman: The Secret Service (4K+Blu)

$16.99
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)
Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)
Extreme Nature Collection (4K)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
King Kong (2005) (4K+Blu)
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 2 (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)

$22.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season (Blu+DVD)
Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season

Price Varies
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Blu+DVD)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Brave
Cinderella (2015) (Blu+DVD)
Deep Red (Avail. Tue.)
Dinotopia: The Complete Mini-Series
Friday Night Lights: The Complete Series
Frozen (Blu+DVD)
The Greatest Showman (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
The Greatest Showman (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
The Incredible Hulk (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
Knowing (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
Mulan/Mulan II
My Friend Dahmer (Avail. Tue.)
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
Pocahontas/Pocahontas II
The Princess and the Frog
Push (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Blu+DVD)
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
Tangled (Blu+DVD)
That 70s Show: The Complete Series

DVD

$16.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season

Price Varies
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Coach: The Complete Series
The Cosby Show: The Complete Series
Friday Night Lights: The Complete Series
Knight Rider: The Complete Series
Married With Children: The Complete Series
Party of Five: The Complete Series
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
 

#2 ArugulaZ   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1384 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

ArugulaZ

Posted Today, 07:41 AM

A word of caution about the Super Retrocade: it's a good product overall, but you'll have a hell of a time making it work with controllers other than the included ones. On the plus side, it's got an SD card slot, making it possible to run games other than the ninety offered by default. It runs Genesis games better than the AtGames product officially licensed by Sega!
