Fry's Ads 4/8-14

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$149.99
Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld
PS4
$29.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$39.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro
$49.99
Digiom Story Sleuth: Hacker's Memory
$69.99
Creative Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$199.99
Razer Panthera Arcade Stick
$219.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249.99
Razer Thresher Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console (w/ $40 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
(COLOR=cyan]Switch[/COLOR]
$7.99
Hori Game Card Case 24
$14.99
Clip Grip Power
$16.99
Emio Charge Dock
$19.99
Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase
$39.95
Ultra Street Fighter II
$49.99
Disgaea 5 Complete
XBox One
$17.61
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
$29.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$39.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro
$59.99
Forza Motorsport 7
$69.99
Creative Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$79.99
LucidSound LS25 Stereo Gaming Headset
$99.99
Hori Overdrive Racing Wheel
$219.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249.99
Razer Thresher Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console
PC
$14.99
Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset
$19.99
Enhance GX-H2 Voltaic Stereo Gaming Headset
$24.99
IOGear Kaliber HVER Aluminum Gaming Keyboard
$29.95
IOGear Kaliber Gaming FOKUS Pro Laser Gaming Mouse
$39.99
Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse
$59.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Creative Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition
$79.99
Logiech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
LucidSound LS25 Stereo Gaming Headset
$149
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.99
Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$4.99
Old Skool NES Classic 6' Extension Cable
$14.99
Nyko Miniboss for NES Classic Edition
$19.99
Hori Wireless Fighting Commander for SNES Classic
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Retro-bit Super Retro-Cade Plug and Play Console
Blu-Ray
$3.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $4.99
12 Years a Slave
Air Force One
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Anastasia/FernGully: The Last Rainforest/Thumbelina
Antwone Fisher/Courage Under Fire/The Siege
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)
Casino Royale (2006)
Chappie
City Slickers
Edward Scissorhands
Fargo
Horton Hears a Who
Life of Pi
Little Nikita
Night at the Museum 1 & 2
Raging Bull
Rain Man
Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
$4.99
Happy Gilmore
Jobs (Blu+DVD)
Knocked Up
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
The World's End (Blu+DVD)
$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $5.99
Mrs. Doubtfire
Office Space
Young Frankenstein
$5.99
The Breakfast Club
Casino (1995)
Dumb and Dumber to (Blu+DVD)
Inglourious Basterds
Mallrats
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Blu+DVD)
Rush (2013) (Blu+DVD)
Slap Shot
$6.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $7.99
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Edward Scissorhands
Gone Girl
Independence Day
Kingsman: The Secret Service
The Wolverine
X-Men: Days of Future Past
$9.99
Cinderella (2015) (Blu+DVD)
$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Deadpool (4K+Blu)
Kingsman: The Secret Service (4K+Blu)
$16.99
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)
Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)
Extreme Nature Collection (4K)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
King Kong (2005) (4K+Blu)
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 2 (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)
$22.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season (Blu+DVD)
Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season
Price Varies
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Blu+DVD)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Brave
Cinderella (2015) (Blu+DVD)
Deep Red (Avail. Tue.)
Dinotopia: The Complete Mini-Series
Friday Night Lights: The Complete Series
Frozen (Blu+DVD)
The Greatest Showman (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
The Greatest Showman (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
The Incredible Hulk (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
Knowing (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
Mulan/Mulan II
My Friend Dahmer (Avail. Tue.)
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
Pocahontas/Pocahontas II
The Princess and the Frog
Push (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Blu+DVD)
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
Tangled (Blu+DVD)
That 70s Show: The Complete Series
DVD
$16.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season
Price Varies
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Coach: The Complete Series
The Cosby Show: The Complete Series
Friday Night Lights: The Complete Series
Knight Rider: The Complete Series
Married With Children: The Complete Series
Party of Five: The Complete Series
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$149.99
Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld
PS4
$29.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$39.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro
$49.99
Digiom Story Sleuth: Hacker's Memory
$69.99
Creative Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$199.99
Razer Panthera Arcade Stick
$219.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249.99
Razer Thresher Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console (w/ $40 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
(COLOR=cyan]Switch[/COLOR]
$7.99
Hori Game Card Case 24
$14.99
Clip Grip Power
$16.99
Emio Charge Dock
$19.99
Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase
$39.95
Ultra Street Fighter II
$49.99
Disgaea 5 Complete
XBox One
$17.61
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
$29.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$39.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro
$59.99
Forza Motorsport 7
$69.99
Creative Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$79.99
LucidSound LS25 Stereo Gaming Headset
$99.99
Hori Overdrive Racing Wheel
$219.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249.99
Razer Thresher Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console
PC
$14.99
Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset
$19.99
Enhance GX-H2 Voltaic Stereo Gaming Headset
$24.99
IOGear Kaliber HVER Aluminum Gaming Keyboard
$29.95
IOGear Kaliber Gaming FOKUS Pro Laser Gaming Mouse
$39.99
Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse
$59.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Creative Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition
$79.99
Logiech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
LucidSound LS25 Stereo Gaming Headset
$149
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.99
Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$4.99
Old Skool NES Classic 6' Extension Cable
$14.99
Nyko Miniboss for NES Classic Edition
$19.99
Hori Wireless Fighting Commander for SNES Classic
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Retro-bit Super Retro-Cade Plug and Play Console
Blu-Ray
$3.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $4.99
12 Years a Slave
Air Force One
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Anastasia/FernGully: The Last Rainforest/Thumbelina
Antwone Fisher/Courage Under Fire/The Siege
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)
Casino Royale (2006)
Chappie
City Slickers
Edward Scissorhands
Fargo
Horton Hears a Who
Life of Pi
Little Nikita
Night at the Museum 1 & 2
Raging Bull
Rain Man
Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
$4.99
Happy Gilmore
Jobs (Blu+DVD)
Knocked Up
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
The World's End (Blu+DVD)
$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $5.99
Mrs. Doubtfire
Office Space
Young Frankenstein
$5.99
The Breakfast Club
Casino (1995)
Dumb and Dumber to (Blu+DVD)
Inglourious Basterds
Mallrats
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Blu+DVD)
Rush (2013) (Blu+DVD)
Slap Shot
$6.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $7.99
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Edward Scissorhands
Gone Girl
Independence Day
Kingsman: The Secret Service
The Wolverine
X-Men: Days of Future Past
$9.99
Cinderella (2015) (Blu+DVD)
$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Deadpool (4K+Blu)
Kingsman: The Secret Service (4K+Blu)
$16.99
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)
Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)
Extreme Nature Collection (4K)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
King Kong (2005) (4K+Blu)
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 2 (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)
$22.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season (Blu+DVD)
Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season
Price Varies
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Blu+DVD)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Brave
Cinderella (2015) (Blu+DVD)
Deep Red (Avail. Tue.)
Dinotopia: The Complete Mini-Series
Friday Night Lights: The Complete Series
Frozen (Blu+DVD)
The Greatest Showman (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
The Greatest Showman (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
The Incredible Hulk (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
Knowing (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
Mulan/Mulan II
My Friend Dahmer (Avail. Tue.)
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
Pocahontas/Pocahontas II
The Princess and the Frog
Push (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Blu+DVD)
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
Tangled (Blu+DVD)
That 70s Show: The Complete Series
DVD
$16.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season
Price Varies
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Coach: The Complete Series
The Cosby Show: The Complete Series
Friday Night Lights: The Complete Series
Knight Rider: The Complete Series
Married With Children: The Complete Series
Party of Five: The Complete Series
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series