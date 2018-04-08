Jump to content

Doom UAC Bundle - $29.99 ($23.99 GCU) PS4/XB1/PC

By TheRealRizzo, Today, 04:52 PM

#1 TheRealRizzo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   107 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

TheRealRizzo

Posted Today, 04:52 PM

Honestly haven't seen this posted, but noticed it when I went into work, maybe it's always been that price and I'm just not doing my job right. Will delete if old.

https://www.bestbuy....071&st=Doom UAC

#2 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4148 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 04:57 PM

Season pass is now free so it's just for the steel book at this point right?


#3 TheRealRizzo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   107 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

TheRealRizzo

Posted Today, 05:00 PM

wow wish I would have known the season pass was free, I bought it from redbox but never took notice to the season pass.. I've been a bad CAG lately.

#4 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1838 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted Today, 05:18 PM

Decent deal with the steelbook, but I think doom has been $10 digitally. So not the best deal if you don’t care for physical or steelbooks.

#5 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   9220 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 05:43 PM

Is the SB case in this bundle the same as / similar to the case in the CE?

xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

#6 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   9220 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 05:45 PM

Season pass is now free so it's just for the steel book at this point right?

That happened a long time ago, so realistically this bundle should have dropped in price a long time ago also.

xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

#7 Alexoi  

Alexoi

Posted Today, 06:01 PM

Thanks for letting us know. Would have bought it already.

#8 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   6434 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 06:13 PM

That’s the only additional thing? A Steelbook? Just making sure
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=317918

#9 Darby27   Licensed to Dill CAGiversary!   13473 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

Darby27

Posted Today, 06:32 PM

Is the SB case in this bundle the same as / similar to the case in the CE?

Different SB


Once as a kid I cried as my parents drove from ny to nj. That was a far cry.


If 4chan is the Internet's anus, Reddit is the taint.

#10 Olengie   Your Waifu is Kusoge. Except Mine CAGiversary!   10606 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

Olengie

Posted Today, 09:28 PM

Season pass is now free so it's just for the steel book at this point right?

I had no clue. Thanks for telling me


gallery_349297_8234_6637.jpg

Designed By Lilchiji

Spoiler

Spoiler

#11 Ex~   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   432 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Ex~

Posted Today, 10:26 PM

Season pass was only multiplayer content anyway.

 

It's really sad that id made such an awesome single player game, but refused to pay similar respects to their roots in the multiplayer. If they had went with map pickups and a simpler multiplayer experience without the awful CoD style unlocks, loadouts, etc, it could have been an amazing multiplayer game. 


#12 Sir_Fragalot   wants Startropics 3. CAGiversary!   8674 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Sir_Fragalot

Posted Today, 11:55 PM

Season pass was only multiplayer content anyway.

 

It's really sad that id made such an awesome single player game, but refused to pay similar respects to their roots in the multiplayer. If they had went with map pickups and a simpler multiplayer experience without the awful CoD style unlocks, loadouts, etc, it could have been an amazing multiplayer game. 

Literally all they had to do is just do a modern update to the Quake 3 multiplayer and then have cosmetic unlocks like Overwatch. It would of been amazing and everyone would play it.

 

Also where the hell is my singleplayer DLC? I mean how hard is it to just pump out map packs like the old days? Doom was so good and I want more.


125063.png808669.png
"Mega Man 9 isn't hard, you're just not paying attention." -KingBroly

