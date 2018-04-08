Doom UAC Bundle - $29.99 ($23.99 GCU) PS4/XB1/PC
https://www.bestbuy....071&st=Doom UAC
Season pass is now free so it's just for the steel book at this point right?
That happened a long time ago, so realistically this bundle should have dropped in price a long time ago also.
Is the SB case in this bundle the same as / similar to the case in the CE?
Different SB
I had no clue. Thanks for telling me
Season pass was only multiplayer content anyway.
It's really sad that id made such an awesome single player game, but refused to pay similar respects to their roots in the multiplayer. If they had went with map pickups and a simpler multiplayer experience without the awful CoD style unlocks, loadouts, etc, it could have been an amazing multiplayer game.
It's really sad that id made such an awesome single player game, but refused to pay similar respects to their roots in the multiplayer. If they had went with map pickups and a simpler multiplayer experience without the awful CoD style unlocks, loadouts, etc, it could have been an amazing multiplayer game.
Literally all they had to do is just do a modern update to the Quake 3 multiplayer and then have cosmetic unlocks like Overwatch. It would of been amazing and everyone would play it.
Also where the hell is my singleplayer DLC? I mean how hard is it to just pump out map packs like the old days? Doom was so good and I want more.