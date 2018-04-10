Jump to content

CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

The gang discuss Far Cry 5, changes to God of War, and important films such as Boss Baby and Freddie Got Fingered.

Target Ad 4/15-4/21

By litepink, Today, 08:07 PM
target ad god of war

#1 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2833 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 08:07 PM

Available Friday

:ps4: God of War - $59.99 | Collector's Edition - $129.99

icontarget.gif Free Kratos Figpin with purchase of any God of War game

 

:ps4: God of War Special Edition Pro Console - $399.99

I don't think you get the Figpin with the console but I bet if you asked they would include it

 

icontarget.gif New Release Games

:ps4: Yakuza 6 - $59.99 Available Tuesday

:switch: Nintedo Labo Variety Kit - $69.99 | Nintedo Labo Robot Kit - $79.99 Available Friday

:br: New Releases and Sales

Spoiler

 

Target Deal Links:
CAG Target Clearance Thread XXII
Deals via Target.com
Price Match Guarantee
Apply for REDcard Online
Cartwheel Offers: Target.com

icontarget.gif Target App - Now with Cartwheel
app1_3.png app2_2.png


#2 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   936 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 08:13 PM

Those are some great deals. 


