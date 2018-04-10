Target Ad 4/15-4/21

Posted Today, 08:07 PM

Available Friday

God of War - $59.99 | Collector's Edition - $129.99

Free Kratos Figpin with purchase of any God of War game

God of War Special Edition Pro Console - $399.99

I don't think you get the Figpin with the console but I bet if you asked they would include it

New Release Games

Yakuza 6 - $59.99 - Available Tuesday

Nintedo Labo Variety Kit - $69.99 | Nintedo Labo Robot Kit - $79.99 - Available Friday



New Releases and Sales

$19.99 The Post - Available Tuesday The Commuter - Available Tuesday Ferninand The Greatest Showman Spoiler

