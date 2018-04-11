Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

The gang discuss Far Cry 5, changes to God of War, and important films such as Boss Baby and Freddie Got Fingered.

$40 PSN Credit for $30 with Swych App with code AprilGames DEAD

By bardockkun, Today, 03:46 PM

bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 03:46 PM

Taken from the Kinja deals page.

 

Download the Swych App from either ITunes or Google Play and add a $20 PSN Gift Card then use code AprilGames to save $5. Can use it up to two times so $40 credit for $30.


SonyFanboy#1  

SonyFanboy#1

Posted Today, 03:47 PM

Using it with my Far Cry 20% for GOW and hopefully some other stuff. Thanks!

nypickle  

nypickle

Posted Today, 03:58 PM

Keeps asking me to turn on location services even though it's already on. Oh well.

bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 04:00 PM

Keeps asking me to turn on location services even though it's already on. Oh well.

I Had the same problem, just exit the app and try and checkout again.


ceadondifortu  

ceadondifortu

Posted Today, 04:01 PM

Down for 2.  Thanks.


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Today, 04:02 PM

Keeps asking me to turn on location services even though it's already on. Oh well.

Yep, pissing me the Fuck off. Tried force stopping, exiting, restarting location services and this garbage app still can't figure it out.


Lazerack  

Lazerack

Posted Today, 04:05 PM

Using it with my Far Cry 20% for GOW and hopefully some other stuff. Thanks!


Same here! Will likely get Far Cry 5, as well.

Thanks OP!

BryanDGAF  

BryanDGAF

Posted Today, 04:05 PM

What does the Nintendo switch have to do with psn. Bazinga

keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 04:11 PM

Thanks, but I've had to restart the app four times now. First time it wouldn't read my location, second time it wouldn't finalize an order, third time it wouldn't load at all, and now it's still not finalizing the order.

ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 04:14 PM

yep, i keep getting timed out when ordering, but it still shows a pending charge on paypal, then i get an email about putting a code in somewhere on the app, which ive already done 3 times. i knew there was a reason i thought i deleted this thing.


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Today, 04:14 PM

Yep, I give up. Great deal but shitty app. Uninstalled.


AlexFlame116  

AlexFlame116

Posted Today, 04:16 PM

App keeps timing out when I'm finalizing my order yet PayPal shows that two transactions went through on my account. I also got this email to verify my account but I have no idea where I need to do that on the app.

 

I'm not happy with this right now at all.


bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 04:18 PM

App keeps timing out when I'm finalizing my order yet PayPal shows that two transactions went through on my account. I also got this email to verify my account but I have no idea where I need to do that on the app.

 

I'm not happy with this right now at all.

Under My Cards they should be there. Just tap on them and the code will be there


ProtagonistZero  

ProtagonistZero

Posted Today, 04:26 PM

The app timed out on me twice while trying to order. The payments went through, and I see two cards in my card section. One I was able to redeem successfully at the playstation website, but the other one would not redeem. Not sure what's going on. 


AlexFlame116  

AlexFlame116

Posted Today, 04:29 PM

Under My Cards they should be there. Just tap on them and the code will be there

They are not there. I keep checking. They're not even in my order history. I got a second email telling me to verify my account but again I have no idea where to verify it.


kemosahbe  

kemosahbe

Posted Today, 04:33 PM

The app timed out on me twice while trying to order. The payments went through, and I see two cards in my card section. One I was able to redeem successfully at the playstation website, but the other one would not redeem. Not sure what's going on. 

Same thing happened for me, but closing PSN and re-trying got the second one to go through. Not the smoothest deal by any means but still $10 free in the end.


keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 04:38 PM

I tried Amazon Pay and it did apparently go through, despite saying it timed out. Maybe keep trying that and checking My Cards.

keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 04:50 PM

And now it's saying it's sold out.

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 04:51 PM

Had uninstalled this from a previous deal because the app was garbage.

 

Reinstalled it, but sold out.

 

Uninstalling this trash app again!


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 04:52 PM

Just tried.. says ended :(

AlexFlame116  

AlexFlame116

Posted Today, 04:57 PM

Okay I sent an email on their website. I ordered two but neither went through and my payment was taken. They better respond quickly.


ceadondifortu  

ceadondifortu

Posted Today, 05:14 PM

Okay I sent an email on their website. I ordered two but neither went through and my payment was taken. They better respond quickly.

Mine both "timed out" with Amazon Pay.  Then a few minutes later I received emails from Amazon, then they appeared in my collection.


LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 05:28 PM

I'm getting a message that says the aprilgames code sold out

Edit: ok now I read the other posts lol

AlexFlame116  

AlexFlame116

Posted Today, 05:31 PM

Mine both "timed out" with Amazon Pay.  Then a few minutes later I received emails from Amazon, then they appeared in my collection.

I've been checking the app every once in a while and nothing has changed. It's kind of frustrating since both times I got an error.


xeroblade  

xeroblade

Posted Today, 05:32 PM

I tried it twice since I got an error on the first try. Says i made a payment with paypal twice, yet nothing has come out of paypal.


RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Today, 05:34 PM

I used paypal and apple pay and all 3 tries timed out.. it's been over half an hour and nothing has shown up yet I have pending charges.. app is straight trash.


