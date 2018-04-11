$40 PSN Credit for $30 with Swych App with code AprilGames DEAD

Taken from the Kinja deals page.
Download the Swych App from either ITunes or Google Play and add a $20 PSN Gift Card then use code AprilGames to save $5. Can use it up to two times so $40 credit for $30.
Posted Today, 03:46 PM
Posted Today, 03:47 PM
Posted Today, 03:58 PM
Posted Today, 04:00 PM
Keeps asking me to turn on location services even though it's already on. Oh well.
I Had the same problem, just exit the app and try and checkout again.
Posted Today, 04:01 PM
Down for 2. Thanks.
Posted Today, 04:02 PM
Yep, pissing me the off. Tried force stopping, exiting, restarting location services and this garbage app still can't figure it out.
Posted Today, 04:05 PM
Using it with my Far Cry 20% for GOW and hopefully some other stuff. Thanks!
Posted Today, 04:05 PM
Posted Today, 04:11 PM
Posted Today, 04:14 PM
yep, i keep getting timed out when ordering, but it still shows a pending charge on paypal, then i get an email about putting a code in somewhere on the app, which ive already done 3 times. i knew there was a reason i thought i deleted this thing.
Posted Today, 04:14 PM
Yep, I give up. Great deal but shitty app. Uninstalled.
Posted Today, 04:16 PM
App keeps timing out when I'm finalizing my order yet PayPal shows that two transactions went through on my account. I also got this email to verify my account but I have no idea where I need to do that on the app.
I'm not happy with this right now at all.
Posted Today, 04:18 PM
Under My Cards they should be there. Just tap on them and the code will be there
Posted Today, 04:26 PM
The app timed out on me twice while trying to order. The payments went through, and I see two cards in my card section. One I was able to redeem successfully at the playstation website, but the other one would not redeem. Not sure what's going on.
Posted Today, 04:29 PM
They are not there. I keep checking. They're not even in my order history. I got a second email telling me to verify my account but again I have no idea where to verify it.
Posted Today, 04:33 PM
Same thing happened for me, but closing PSN and re-trying got the second one to go through. Not the smoothest deal by any means but still $10 free in the end.
Posted Today, 04:38 PM
Posted Today, 04:50 PM
Posted Today, 04:51 PM
Had uninstalled this from a previous deal because the app was garbage.
Reinstalled it, but sold out.
Uninstalling this trash app again!
Posted Today, 04:52 PM
Posted Today, 04:57 PM
Okay I sent an email on their website. I ordered two but neither went through and my payment was taken. They better respond quickly.
Posted Today, 05:14 PM
Mine both "timed out" with Amazon Pay. Then a few minutes later I received emails from Amazon, then they appeared in my collection.
Posted Today, 05:28 PM
Posted Today, 05:31 PM
I've been checking the app every once in a while and nothing has changed. It's kind of frustrating since both times I got an error.
Posted Today, 05:32 PM
I tried it twice since I got an error on the first try. Says i made a payment with paypal twice, yet nothing has come out of paypal.
Posted Today, 05:34 PM
I used paypal and apple pay and all 3 tries timed out.. it's been over half an hour and nothing has shown up yet I have pending charges.. app is straight trash.