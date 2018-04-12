Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

The gang discuss Far Cry 5, changes to God of War, and important films such as Boss Baby and Freddie Got Fingered.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

GameStop Offering SAME Cash or Credit Value on Trade-Ins (Offer Expires 4/22)

By Jodou, Today, 12:12 AM
gamestop ps4 xbox one trade

#1 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13242 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 12:12 AM

GameStop is offering the same cash value as credit on trade-ins until April 22nd. This applies to consoles that have recently been bumped in value making it a pretty good alternative to jumping through credit to gift card hoops.


JodouKastBizmuth.jpg

#2 WWF   Games Jandolfini & Bobby Balaklava CAGiversary!   758 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

WWF

Posted Today, 12:39 AM

What if I trade in a the game an I want it back do I pay what they pay me for the trade or they going to MSRP me help?

#3 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2464 Posts   Joined 3.3 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

What if I trade in a the game an I want it back do I pay what they pay me for the trade or they going to MSRP me help?

despite appearances, gamestops are not pawn shops


#4 chrislisting   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1450 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

chrislisting

Posted Today, 03:09 AM

Your right, they are seedier and shadier

#5 Mikeypeq22  

Mikeypeq22

Posted Today, 04:02 AM

despite appearances, gamestops are not pawn shops

Actually in California they are considered a pawn shop/second hand dealer. That's why they require an ID and fingerprint scan for trade ins.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: gamestop, ps4, xbox one, trade

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy