GameStop is offering the same cash value as credit on trade-ins until April 22nd. This applies to consoles that have recently been bumped in value making it a pretty good alternative to jumping through credit to gift card hoops.
GameStop Offering SAME Cash or Credit Value on Trade-Ins (Offer Expires 4/22)
Posted Today, 12:12 AM
Posted Today, 12:39 AM
Posted Today, 12:46 AM
What if I trade in a the game an I want it back do I pay what they pay me for the trade or they going to MSRP me help?
despite appearances, gamestops are not pawn shops
Posted Today, 03:09 AM
Posted Today, 04:02 AM
despite appearances, gamestops are not pawn shops
Actually in California they are considered a pawn shop/second hand dealer. That's why they require an ID and fingerprint scan for trade ins.