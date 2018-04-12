Jump to content

PS4 Pro 1TB at Fry’s $399 with $40 GC In-store Only

By BIGTom-, Yesterday, 05:04 PM

#1 BIGTom-  

BIGTom-

Posted Yesterday, 05:04 PM

I know this isn’t the hottest deal and with it being in-store only, quite a many of us can’t take advantage but thought I would post it anyway.

Fry’s has PS4 Pro 1TB for $399 with a $40 GC with today’s email promo code. Each code is unique but you can sign up today and get one delivered to your inbox.

In-store only.

A60DC0F4-EB86-4D1D-AA46-7131B3C06D8E.jpeg

#2 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5301 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Yesterday, 06:29 PM

Seems like it has been quite awhile since there was anything remotely a deal for the PS4 Pro. 


#3 EpicLootsCA   "Basking in your hatred... Feels quite nice." CAGiversary!   102 Posts   Joined 2.1 Years Ago  

EpicLootsCA

Posted Yesterday, 09:26 PM

Nice deal!! but ill wait for Playstation 5 since its right around the corner now.


#4 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   4899 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM

Seems like 2019/2020 isn’t exactly around the corner. With that said, there was a $299 deal matching HEB a few weeks ago, so it’s possible to get a Pro for less. Would expect more deals this holiday season as well.
