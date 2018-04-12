I know this isn’t the hottest deal and with it being in-store only, quite a many of us can’t take advantage but thought I would post it anyway.
Fry’s has PS4 Pro 1TB for $399 with a $40 GC with today’s email promo code. Each code is unique but you can sign up today and get one delivered to your inbox.
In-store only.
PS4 Pro 1TB at Fry’s $399 with $40 GC In-store Only
By BIGTom-, Yesterday, 05:04 PM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 05:04 PM
#2 Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary! 5301 Posts Joined 12.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:29 PM
Seems like it has been quite awhile since there was anything remotely a deal for the PS4 Pro.
#3 "Basking in your hatred... Feels quite nice." CAGiversary! 102 Posts Joined 2.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:26 PM
Nice deal!! but ill wait for Playstation 5 since its right around the corner now.
#4 A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary! 4899 Posts Joined 14.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM
Seems like 2019/2020 isn’t exactly around the corner. With that said, there was a $299 deal matching HEB a few weeks ago, so it’s possible to get a Pro for less. Would expect more deals this holiday season as well.