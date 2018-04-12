Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack $19.99 NEW @GS

Posted Yesterday, 07:17 PM

How did you price match sold out item?

I went through Best Buy online chat and the customer service agent asked me to send them the link to the game's product page at Gamestop.com, the Best Buy product page SKU, and my zip code.

I assume it was the fact that my zip pulled up at least one local store that had it in stock, so maybe that's why they allowed it. I can't think of any other reason to ask for my zip unless to make sure that the "local competitor" had a copy. After they told me they could go ahead with the price match, I requested to do in store pick-up so I could grab it on my way home.