Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

The gang discuss Far Cry 5, changes to God of War, and important films such as Boss Baby and Freddie Got Fingered.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack $19.99 NEW @GS

By Strange Aeons, Yesterday, 07:03 PM

#1 Strange Aeons   CAG Lurker CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Strange Aeons

Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM

Azure Striker Gunvolt currently only $19.99 for a new copy at Gamestop.
Seems to be sold out online but was in stock at many local stores. Successfully price-matched this with BBY chat for same day pick-up.

:switch: Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack @ Gamestop

Apologies for the double-post, a bit new to contributing here. Any advice is welcome. Edited to improve formatting.


#2 omegapokegod  

omegapokegod

Posted Yesterday, 07:12 PM

How did you price match sold out item?

#3 Markmallow  

Markmallow

Posted Yesterday, 07:16 PM

Great deal for an awesome game!

I’m pretty sure this is the lowest it’s been since Bestbuy had it for $24 with GCU a few months back.

#4 Strange Aeons   CAG Lurker CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Strange Aeons

Posted Yesterday, 07:17 PM

How did you price match sold out item?

I went through Best Buy online chat and the customer service agent asked me to send them the link to the game's product page at Gamestop.com, the Best Buy product page SKU, and my zip code.

I assume it was the fact that my zip pulled up at least one local store that had it in stock, so maybe that's why they allowed it. I can't think of any other reason to ask for my zip unless to make sure that the "local competitor" had a copy. After they told me they could go ahead with the price match, I requested to do in store pick-up so I could grab it on my way home.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy