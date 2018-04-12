Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

The gang discuss Far Cry 5, changes to God of War, and important films such as Boss Baby and Freddie Got Fingered.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

PS4 Pro- Star Wars Bundle w/ Mass Effect, SFV, All Star Warrior- $400 Ebay Newegg

By trock3, Yesterday, 07:37 PM

#1 trock3  

trock3

Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM

https://www.ebay.com...9fff99ece|iid:1

 

I was looking for a ps4 and this seemed like a good deal for the le star wars bundle. Figured I'd login for the first time in years and share because I haven't seen too may ps4 deals recently.


#2 DJGeki   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   70 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

DJGeki

Posted Yesterday, 07:40 PM

Good deal! Looks like SFV is the vanilla copy, so be aware that you will only get the base characters with it. If you buy the Arcade Edition it comes with characters from s1 and 2.
Check out the CryptoCast! Indie games and opinions galore. Get the RSS feed HERE.

#3 yasqueen80  

yasqueen80

Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM

I wish it came with other games and then I would probably jump in.

#4 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Yesterday, 07:59 PM

This is more like a disappointment starter pack


#5 trock3  

trock3

Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM

Yeah honestly I'm probably going to try to flip a couple of the games but I figured tax free plus I wanted the limited edition pro console.


#6 sherlock2g   Like Whoa! CAGiversary!   1014 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

sherlock2g

Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM

The games I don't care for. I'll trade those in. This is probably the cheapest I've seen since the cartwheel deal.

robsAgeek.png

#7 EpicLootsCA   "Basking in your hatred... Feels quite nice." CAGiversary!   102 Posts   Joined 2.1 Years Ago  

EpicLootsCA

Posted Yesterday, 09:29 PM

Not too bad...all those games are around 10-15$. Probably sell them...if anyone even wants them. ME may even come with plus very soon. SFV is the old edition...and allstars...quite a shallow grindy game. Meh

 

Mind as well wait for Playstation 5 since its right around the corner now.


#8 sherlock2g   Like Whoa! CAGiversary!   1014 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

sherlock2g

Posted Yesterday, 09:34 PM

I just checked GS trade values. You barely get $30 for all 4 games. Mass Effect is $2.20. If it's tax free, that should that save $40. Hmmm

robsAgeek.png

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy