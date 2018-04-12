PS4 Pro- Star Wars Bundle w/ Mass Effect, SFV, All Star Warrior- $400 Ebay Newegg

https://www.ebay.com...9fff99ece|iid:1
I was looking for a ps4 and this seemed like a good deal for the le star wars bundle. Figured I'd login for the first time in years and share because I haven't seen too may ps4 deals recently.
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM
https://www.ebay.com...9fff99ece|iid:1
I was looking for a ps4 and this seemed like a good deal for the le star wars bundle. Figured I'd login for the first time in years and share because I haven't seen too may ps4 deals recently.
Posted Yesterday, 07:40 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:59 PM
This is more like a disappointment starter pack
Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM
Yeah honestly I'm probably going to try to flip a couple of the games but I figured tax free plus I wanted the limited edition pro console.
Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:29 PM
Not too bad...all those games are around 10-15$. Probably sell them...if anyone even wants them. ME may even come with plus very soon. SFV is the old edition...and allstars...quite a shallow grindy game. Meh
Mind as well wait for Playstation 5 since its right around the corner now.
Posted Yesterday, 09:34 PM