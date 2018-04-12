Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #541: How to Stop a Nosebleed

CAGcast #541: How to Stop a Nosebleed

The gang talks God of War hype, the next Splinter Cell game, Billy Mitchell’s future, Far Cry 5, and so much more!

**DEAD**SNES Classic - Amazon Lightning Deal

By SpraykwoN, Yesterday, 11:02 PM

SpraykwoN  

SpraykwoN

Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM

https://www.amazon.c...pf_rd_i=desktop

I almost bought one, but I already have the far cooler looking Euro model.  But for anyone who wants one, now is a good time to snag it.  You can also save a penny!


Giant_Gamer  

Giant_Gamer

Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM

Thanks for the link, this thing has been impossible to find in my area.


SpraykwoN  

SpraykwoN

Posted Yesterday, 11:10 PM

I actually ordered one lol


SmileyMcSmiles  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Yesterday, 11:34 PM

Guys, just a heads-up that in the past, Amazon has shipped some customers the UAE version....which lacks the ac power adapter.  So keep an eye out for it.  It will be listed on the bottom side of the box which lists the contents.

 

https://www.reddit.c...to_not_include/


SpraykwoN  

SpraykwoN

Posted Yesterday, 11:39 PM

If that is the case, I would return that shit or ask for the correct one.


Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

I'm hoping they got their shit together since that post is from 5 months ago.  Though it is Amazon, so not doing anything about the problem wouldn't surprise me either!


SpraykwoN  

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 04:59 PM

Deal is dead


