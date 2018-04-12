https://www.amazon.c...pf_rd_i=desktop
I almost bought one, but I already have the far cooler looking Euro model. But for anyone who wants one, now is a good time to snag it. You can also save a penny!
SNES Classic - Amazon Lightning Deal
Thanks for the link, this thing has been impossible to find in my area.
I actually ordered one lol
Guys, just a heads-up that in the past, Amazon has shipped some customers the UAE version....which lacks the ac power adapter. So keep an eye out for it. It will be listed on the bottom side of the box which lists the contents.
If that is the case, I would return that shit or ask for the correct one.
I'm hoping they got their shit together since that post is from 5 months ago. Though it is Amazon, so not doing anything about the problem wouldn't surprise me either!