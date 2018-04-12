CD Keys has Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition (Xbox Play Anywhere Digital Code) on sale for $19.99.
You can receive an additional 5% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). You must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.
Price becomes $18.99.
Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition (XB1/PC Digital Code) for $18.99
#1
Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM
#2
Posted Today, 12:15 AM
Is there a difference between Ultimate Edition and Complete Edition?
Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition includes:
- Halo Wars 2 – Early Access
Play Halo Wars 2 four days early
- Halo Wars 2 Season Pass
Grow your war chest with the Halo Wars 2 Season Pass. The Season Pass delivers regular updates that span more than six months, including: New Leaders with abilities that change the course of multiplayer matches, new Units that add to your multiplayer arsenal, new Blitz cards to collect and take into battle, and new campaign missions that expand the Halo Wars 2 story.
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition is an enhanced version of the real-time strategy classic, Halo Wars, updated to run natively on Xbox One and Windows 10. Halo Wars: Definitive Edition includes improved graphics, new achievements and all of the DLC created for the landmark real-time strategy game.
Is the Ultimate Edition just the Complete Edition with Halo Wars 1 added on?
*EDIT: Does anyone have an opinions on Halo Wars 2 offline/single player gameplay?
#3
Posted Today, 12:27 AM
The Ultimate Edition came out at launch, and includes the items that you mentioned.
The Complete Edition came out late last year, and includes everything you mentioned (Except Halo Wars 1), but also adds the full expansion that revolves around the Flood, which was sold separately, "Awakening the Nightmare."
