Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition (XB1/PC Digital Code) for $18.99

Posted Today, 12:15 AM

Is there a difference between Ultimate Edition and Complete Edition?

Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition includes:

Halo Wars 2 – Early Access

Play Halo Wars 2 four days early

Grow your war chest with the Halo Wars 2 Season Pass. The Season Pass delivers regular updates that span more than six months, including: New Leaders with abilities that change the course of multiplayer matches, new Units that add to your multiplayer arsenal, new Blitz cards to collect and take into battle, and new campaign missions that expand the Halo Wars 2 story.

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition is an enhanced version of the real-time strategy classic, Halo Wars, updated to run natively on Xbox One and Windows 10. Halo Wars: Definitive Edition includes improved graphics, new achievements and all of the DLC created for the landmark real-time strategy game.

Is the Ultimate Edition just the Complete Edition with Halo Wars 1 added on?

*EDIT: Does anyone have an opinions on Halo Wars 2 offline/single player gameplay?