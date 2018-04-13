PWYW $0.01 or more 5 games via Humble Widget

Posted Today, 08:03 AM

Pennying in at Humble requires "investigation" for me. They "pre-approve" the order, send you an email, you open the email and get a page that asks for your phone number, they send an SMS sometime with a unique confirmation number, you input that, then they "investigate" your purchase further (I bought these 2 days ago). What's more, you can only request 3 confirmation numbers within 24 hours, and if you don't confirm in 48 hours your order is cancelled. And the 2 that I completed these steps for are still processing.

Paying 1 cent isn't worth the hassle. These games were all bundled before, I'm sure you could find keys for less than 50 cents somewhere.