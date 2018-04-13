PWYW $0.01 or more 5 games via Humble Widget

Jump to content

By Badapplepear, Today, 03:32 AM

#1 Badapplepear  

Badapplepear

Posted Today, 03:32 AM

The Deed:

https://www.humblebu...deed/hABWRUT2dY

 

Mad Dojo

https://www.humblebu...dojo/VEXvHMXhpT

A-Gents

https://www.humblebu...dget/jayMph5EAv

Showing Tonight: Mindhunters Incident

https://www.humblebu...dget/qwzgjzRrlU

Dale Hardshovel HD

https://www.humblebu...dget/50xmd67EYH


#2 Yu Narukami  

Yu Narukami

Posted Today, 07:42 AM

Can anyone confirm that you can get these games for a penny each? And is there any way to buy them all together? Really not in the mood to be billed 5 times for a penny each on Paypal.


#3 Blade   Imminently Punchable CAGiversary!   13631 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

Blade

Posted Today, 08:03 AM

Pennying in at Humble requires "investigation" for me. They "pre-approve" the order, send you an email, you open the email and get a page that asks for your phone number, they send an SMS sometime with a unique confirmation number, you input that, then they "investigate" your purchase further (I bought these 2 days ago). What's more, you can only request 3 confirmation numbers within 24 hours, and if you don't confirm in 48 hours your order is cancelled. And the 2 that I completed these steps for are still processing.

 

Paying 1 cent isn't worth the hassle. These games were all bundled before, I'm sure you could find keys for less than 50 cents somewhere.


