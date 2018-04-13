Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

CAGcast #540: Needs More Bliss

The gang discuss Far Cry 5, changes to God of War, and important films such as Boss Baby and Freddie Got Fingered.

Redbox Tax-Time Sale (4/13 – 4/22)

By CheapyD, Today, 01:22 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:22 PM

www.redbox.com/tax-time-sale

highlights:

redbox.png


hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Today, 01:25 PM

Dunno if I'd call Wolfenstein 2 a highlight, yikes. Thanks, though, Cheapy!

nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 01:27 PM

There are some OK priced ones in there, but nothing too crazy.


CamperinaBush  

CamperinaBush

Posted Today, 01:34 PM

Lego Worlds came back down to what it was before a $5 increase a few weeks ago...nice. Thanks!

Davivascaino  

Davivascaino

Posted Today, 01:35 PM

prices are not updated yet. 

 

is it supposed to update today right?


pvegeta  

pvegeta

Posted Today, 01:36 PM

MVCI is coming up at 18.99


tjm01572  

tjm01572

Posted Today, 01:40 PM

I appreciate the post, but these are NOT good sale prices for Redbox. Most of these have been at these prices before. Can’t believe some of these aren’t $4.99 yet

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:41 PM

Dunno if I'd call Wolfenstein 2 a highlight, yikes. Thanks, though, Cheapy!

Lemme see if this was the complete list...I'll let you know.


