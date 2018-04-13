Jump to content

CAGcast #541: How to Stop a Nosebleed

CAGcast #541: How to Stop a Nosebleed

The gang talks God of War hype, the next Splinter Cell game, Billy Mitchell’s future, Far Cry 5, and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 4/15-4/21

By Tyrok, Today, 07:20 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1811 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:20 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :ps4: Yakuza 6: The Song of Life "Essence of Art Edition" $59.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :ps4: God of War $59.99
  • :switch: Nintendo Labo Variety Kit $69.99
  • :switch: Nintendo Labo Robot Kit $79.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Assassin's Creed: Origins $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: Grand Theft Auto V $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Just Dance 2018 $29.99 Save $30

Everything Else:

  • Save $20 on Xbox One X Enhanced Games when you buy an Xbox One X Console (https://www.bestbuy....at1496426811609)
  • DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Red Crystal $39.99 Save $25
  • PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch $24.99 Save $5

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • The Commuter $19.99 Save $2
  • The Commuter 4K $26.99 Save $3
  • The Post $19.99
  • The Post 4K $24.99
  • Deep Blue Sea 2 $17.99 Save $2

#2 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3642 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 07:22 PM

Thx Tyrok!!

#3 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3280 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 07:33 PM

Just picking up Yakuza 6 and God of War this week. Which 4/20 release will appeal more to the stoners? Will it be God of War or Labo!


#4 ubiquetous  

ubiquetous

Posted Today, 07:48 PM

What can you use the 10% birthday coupon for? Seems like there's so many restrictions the only thing I could use our for is a usb cable.

#5 JoshTX   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2352 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

JoshTX

Posted Today, 07:51 PM

That red controllers been on sale before and I was very tempted. I think it's their exclusive color from BF last year. Maybe I'll grab it this time.

#6 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3280 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 07:53 PM

That red controllers been on sale before and I was very tempted. I think it's their exclusive color from BF last year. Maybe I'll grab it this time.

It's been $39.99 for a while now. I almost picked it up myself but ended up getting a Midnight Blue controller instead with some Gamestop credit I had. 


#7 MEXI23   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   13 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

MEXI23

Posted Today, 08:30 PM

Does gamers club work on the Labo?

#8 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   464 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted Today, 08:38 PM

Does gamers club work on the Labo?


Yep, similar to PUBG in a box, GCU works on this cardboard as well!

#9 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17602 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 08:39 PM

Does gamers club work on the Labo?

yup yup

Edit: above post much more clever

#10 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   464 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted Today, 08:45 PM

yup yup

Edit: above post much more clever


Shucks, Cheapy, you're gonna make me blush.

#11 big raj 8642  

big raj 8642

Posted Today, 09:13 PM

What can you use the 10% birthday coupon for? Seems like there's so many restrictions the only thing I could use our for is a usb cable.


I used mine for an Xbox card.
