CAGcast #541: How to Stop a Nosebleed

CAGcast #541: How to Stop a Nosebleed

The gang talks God of War hype, the next Splinter Cell game, Billy Mitchell’s future, Far Cry 5, and so much more!

PS+ 1yr - $56 - [xbox network 1 year - $51]eBay

By chrislisting, Today, 12:45 AM

chrislisting  

chrislisting

Posted Today, 12:45 AM

Hey guys
I am pretty sure I didn’t notice this was up but I was on eBay an saw a few of these left

Ps+
$56
https://www.ebay.com...0|5374:Featured

chrislisting  

chrislisting

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

Apologi s
Xbox https://www.ebay.com...0|5374:Featured
$51

Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 01:14 AM

lolno

191839_b359839b3d00807e.png

Yu Narukami  

Yu Narukami

Posted Today, 01:57 AM

OP's probably shilling for his own account. Worst "deel" on PS+ and Live I've seen by far.


